HUNTINGTON - Marshall's 41-31 win over Purdue in 2015 had plenty of wow moments, but safety Tiquan Lang made plays from start to finish to produce one of the most impressive defensive statistical days in Herd history.

Editor's note

HUNTINGTON - Marshall football is in its 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which nearly ended the program.

In this series, HD Media looks at the Top 50 moments in Herd football history since that tragedy on Nov. 14, 1970, which took the lives of all 75 patrons aboard Southern Airways Flight 932.

Today, we look at No. 50: Marshall's 41-31 win over Purdue on Sept. 6, 2015.