Editor’s note: It takes a special game to warrant a contest moving to a Sunday afternoon, and the 2015 season opener against Purdue lived up to the hype.
Marshall safety Tiquan Lang capped off a 41-31 win for the Herd with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns that left the crowd of 38,791 fans happy as they hit the exits.
Lang’s INTs were two of four for the Herd that day, setting the stage for a season in which the team won 10 games based on a defense that was No. 10 nationally in scoring, allowing 17.8 points per game.
Here is the original story that recapped that Sunday-afternoon win over Purdue.
HUNTINGTON — In 2012, a pair of interception returns for touchdowns keyed Purdue’s football victory against Marshall.
Three years later, the Thundering Herd returned the favor to the Boilermakers when they visited Huntington.
Tiquan Lang ran a pair of interceptions back for touchdowns, including the clinching score with 1:20 left, to propel Marshall to a 41-31 win over Purdue in front of 38,791 boisterous spectators Sunday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday credited the crowd for being the 12th man and getting the team through a final quarter when they outscored Purdue 14-3.
“For the fan base to show up like that, there wasn’t a prettier sight than I’ve ever seen,” Holliday said. “They were just tremendous and the biggest reason we won that game is because of the way that people showed up and showed off. I just can’t say enough of how proud I am of those fans.”
Lang’s final interception return was a 55-yard runback in which he made a cut and reversed field to the left before outracing Purdue’s pursuit to the edge to get into the end zone. Keith Baxter later grabbed Marshall’s fourth interception of Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby to clinch the win.
The return put the third-biggest crowd in Joan C. Edwards Stadium history into a frenzy and solidified the victory for the Herd in a Big Ten opponent’s first trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Lang’s return came after Marshall had taken its first lead since the early stages of the second half just two minutes prior when Devon Johnson capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 34-31 advantage.
Marshall quarterback Michael Birdsong engineered the offense beautifully in the game-changing drive of his first start with the Herd, going 7 of 8 for 83 yards before Johnson’s score.
“I’ve been in that situation before and, actually, I had never capitalized like we did,” said Birdsong, a junior transfer from James Madison University. “It’s huge to go out there and actually capitalize a drive like that. We executed and we did everything we were supposed to do. The line played great. They were focused on Devon and that’s why everything was opening up. We just did what we were supposed to do.”
For Johnson, the touchdown served as vindication for a fumble late in the third quarter when Marshall was looking to take the lead.
On the scoring run, Johnson was hit at the line of scrimmage and kept his balance before barreling into the end zone. Johnson finished with 89 yards on 11 carries.
“My mindset was that I wasn’t going to be stopped,” Johnson said. “That was for my team. We needed the win and my team needed the score. I wasn’t going to be stopped.”
Marshall jumped to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter, started by Lang’s 30-yard interception return for a score on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
The two interception returns for a touchdown is a Marshall record and tied a Conference USA record.
Purdue answered Lang’s first interception return quickly as D.J. Knox scored on a 4-yard run to knot the score, but Johnson caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and Nick Smith added a 42-yard field goal to give the Herd a 10-point advantage with 3:00 left in the first half.
From there, the rest of the first half showed the strength of Purdue’s offensive line as they churned out long drives with Appleby capping both with touchdowns.
On the first drive, Appleby faked an option and stiff-armed a defender at the line before flipping a pass to Danny Anthrop for a 9-yard score to get the Boilermakers within three.
The Boilermakers got the ball back after forcing a Birdsong fumble on a sack and drove 72 yards in 12 plays with Appleby’s 1-yard plunge giving Purdue a 21-17 lead at the break.
Appleby finished the game 31 of 48 passing for 270 yards with one touchdown and the four interceptions.
In the second half, Marshall adjusted to the Purdue rushing attack and was able to get off the field in several third-down situations — something it struggled with in the opening half.
Purdue got its lone second half touchdown on a 36-yard run by Markell Jones that gave the visitors a 28-24 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
That score answered Marshall’s touchdown to open the second half when Birdsong hit Ryan Yurachek for a 1-yard score.
On a day when the temperature exceeded 100 degrees on the playing surface, Marshall’s defense was on the field for 95 plays. However, the Herd hung tough to earn the win.
“I thought our team showed a lot of heart and came out in that second half and played extremely well,” Holliday said.
In addition to the two interceptions for scores, Lang had 17 tackles. Corey Tindal and Gary Thompson both made 10 tackles.