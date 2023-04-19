The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — Two Marshall Health locations in Putnam County have consolidated to better serve patients. The Marshall Family Medicine on Chase Drive closed March 30 to merge with its sister location one-and-a-half miles east at 3952 Teays Valley Road.

Nurse Practitioner Sarah L. Turner, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, joins Nicholas Raubitschek, M.D., and Nurse Practitioner Lynn Moreland, APRN, CFNP, to provide comprehensive health care for patients of all ages — infants through senior adults — at the Teays Valley Road location.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you