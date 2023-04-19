Two Marshall Health locations in Putnam County have consolidated to better serve patients. The Marshall Family Medicine on Chase Drive closed March 30 to merge with its sister location, located at 3952 Teays Valley Road.
Pictured, from left, are Nicholas Raubitschek, M.D., Sarah L. Turner, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Lynn Moreland, APRN, CFNP. They provide comprehensive health care for patients of all ages — infants through senior adults — at the Teays Valley Road location of Marshall Health.
Submitted photos
HURRICANE — Two Marshall Health locations in Putnam County have consolidated to better serve patients. The Marshall Family Medicine on Chase Drive closed March 30 to merge with its sister location one-and-a-half miles east at 3952 Teays Valley Road.
Nurse Practitioner Sarah L. Turner, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, joins Nicholas Raubitschek, M.D., and Nurse Practitioner Lynn Moreland, APRN, CFNP, to provide comprehensive health care for patients of all ages — infants through senior adults — at the Teays Valley Road location.
Hyla Harvey, M.D., an assistant professor of family and community health remains on faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine but has retired from patient care to fulfill her role as the medical director of West Virginia Medicaid.
“I believe in the power of community health as a driver of positive change,” Raubitschek said in a news release. “I’m proud to serve the residents of Putnam County in a community that I’ve come to call my own.”
Marshall Family Medicine is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-757-6737.
Marshall Health — Teays Valley, a multi-specialty facility with an onsite lab and imaging services located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot, also serves the residents of Putnam and its surrounding counties.
