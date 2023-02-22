Ashley Grimmett, PA-C, left, and Shane E. Cook, M.D., provide skin care for all ages at Marshall Dermatology’s expanded clinical space at Marshall Health-Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health has opened a new dermatology clinic and welcomed two new practitioners to its multispecialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
The dedicated clinic space for dermatology on the third floor includes new exam rooms, a procedure room and dermatology lab. Joining the staff is Shane E. Cook, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist who was named associate professor and chair of dermatology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2022. He practices comprehensive dermatology and specializes in skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, veczema and rosacea. Cook is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and vice president of the West Virginia Dermatologic Society.
Grimmett, a board-certified physician assistant, joins Marshall Health with more than 16 years of experience in general dermatology. She is experienced in the diagnosis, treatment and management of a wide array of dermatological conditions including acne, warts, psoriasis, eczema as well as skin cancers and preventive screenings. She has a special interest in pediatric and adolescent dermatology. Grimmett earned both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, West Virginia. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Cook and Grimmett are accepting new patients; for appointments and referrals, call Marshall Dermatology at 304-691-1833.
