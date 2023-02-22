The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AshleyGrimmett_ShaneCook.jpg

Ashley Grimmett, PA-C, left, and Shane E. Cook, M.D., provide skin care for all ages at Marshall Dermatology’s expanded clinical space at Marshall Health-Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

 Submitted photo

SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health has opened a new dermatology clinic and welcomed two new practitioners to its multispecialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

The dedicated clinic space for dermatology on the third floor includes new exam rooms, a procedure room and dermatology lab. Joining the staff is Shane E. Cook, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist who was named associate professor and chair of dermatology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2022. He practices comprehensive dermatology and specializes in skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, veczema and rosacea. Cook is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and vice president of the West Virginia Dermatologic Society.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.