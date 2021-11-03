SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Expanded pediatric specialty care is now available at Marshall Health — Teays Valley, according to a news release from Marshall Health.
Pediatric allergy and immunology, endocrinology, nephrology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics will outfit a new pediatric sub-specialty clinic on the second floor of Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
“The growth of these services is critical for our patients,” Susan L. Flesher, M.D., professor and chair of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in the news release. “In most cases, we’re talking about chronic conditions that require ongoing care and management that improve quality of life. The closer to home these services are, the less time our patients spend out of school traveling to and from doctors’ appointments.”
The new clinic includes the following existing specialty providers:
- Rose Ayoob, M.D., a double board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric nephrologist, specializes in high blood pressure, acute and chronic kidney disease, urinary tract disorders, kidney stones and metabolic bone disease.
- Amanda Dye, M.D., a double board-certified, fellowship trained pediatric endocrinologist, specializes in diabetes, thyroid disease and disorders of puberty and growth.
- Mary Beth Hogan, M.D., a board-certified pediatric allergist and immunologist, specializes in asthma, allergic rhinitis, anaphylaxis, atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
- Meagan Shepherd, M.D., a triple board-certified pediatric allergist and immunologist, specializes in food allergies, asthma, contact dermatitis and primary immunodeficiency disorders.
Marshall Pediatrics also added Beth Emrick, M.D., to its team of specialists. Emrick is a fellowship-trained, board-certified developmental-behavioral pediatrician. She specializes in diagnosing and treating ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, learning disorders and developmental delays. Emrick earned her medical degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, followed by residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston and a fellowship at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio. Emrick is an associate professor of pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics with subspecialty certification in developmental-behavioral pediatrics.
Marshall Pediatrics has been caring for general pediatric patients, newborn through 18 years of age, in Teays Valley since 1997. Marshall Health — Teays Valley opened in 2017, bringing together Marshall Health services in cardiology, dermatology, internal medicine, lab/x-ray, mammography, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopaedics, and pediatrics.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-8901.