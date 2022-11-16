The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health continues to enhance its pediatric endocrinology services in Teays Valley with the addition of Alyssa M. Wriston, PA-C, to its care team, according to a news release.

Wriston joins board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric endocrinologist Amanda S. Dye, M.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, at the Marshall Pediatrics specialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. The team provides comprehensive care for patients 18 and younger with diabetes, thyroid disease and disorders of puberty and growth.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.