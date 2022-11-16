SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health continues to enhance its pediatric endocrinology services in Teays Valley with the addition of Alyssa M. Wriston, PA-C, to its care team, according to a news release.
Wriston joins board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric endocrinologist Amanda S. Dye, M.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, at the Marshall Pediatrics specialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. The team provides comprehensive care for patients 18 and younger with diabetes, thyroid disease and disorders of puberty and growth.
Wriston has been practicing as a physician assistant in the Charleston, West Virginia, area for the past nine years, with the past five years dedicated to providing care to pediatric endocrinology patients. She completed her training at the University of Charleston in Beckley, West Virginia, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. A Charleston native, Wriston is passionate about improving access to diabetes care for the children of West Virginia.
Additionally, new services for pediatric diabetes education, pump education and assistance starting a new insulin pump are also provided in the clinic by an onsite certified diabetes educator.
