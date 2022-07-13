SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health now offers pediatric weekend walk-in care at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
The newest Pediatric NowCare location is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for a variety of minor injuries and illnesses, according to a news release. It is staffed by pediatricians and nurses at Marshall Pediatrics. COVID-19 (PCR) testing is also offered at this location. Patients are served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pediatric NowCare is available for children 18 and younger. A child does not need to be a current patient of Marshall Health to receive care. Upon request, Marshall Pediatrics can send information about the visit to the child’s primary care provider for continuity of care.
“Marshall Pediatrics is committed to providing quality pediatric care to patients during non-traditional hours as a faster, more cost-effective alternative to the emergency room for non-emergent illnesses and injuries,” Marshall Health Pediatrician Jessie Shields, M.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in the news release. “Our board-certified pediatricians know kids get sick seven days a week, and Marshall Pediatrics is here to help care for them.”
Pediatric NowCare services are also available at 5170 U.S. Route 60, Door D, in Huntington, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To learn more about convenience care available at Marshall Pediatrics, visit www.marshallhealth.org/nowcare. Follow Marshall Health on Twitter @Marshall_Health, like them on Facebook or visit marshallhealth.org.
