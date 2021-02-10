HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Family Medicine and the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcome Nicholas Raubitschek, M.D.
Raubitschek will see patients at Marshall Family Medicine — Putnam, which is located at 3952 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. He will also serve as an assistant professor with the School of Medicine.
“Dr. Raubitschek brings a unique blend of family, rural and international medical experience to our team,” said Stephen M. Petrany, M.D., chair of the school’s department of family and community health. “He will be an asset in the clinic and classroom.”
Raubitschek is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the National Rural Medicine Association and Wilderness Medicine Society. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of California-Berkeley and his medical degree from The Medical School for International Health at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba, Israel. Raubitschek completed his residency at Marshall University. His previous work experience and training includes traditional, telemedicine and mobile patient care in the U.S. and multiple countries such as Ecuador, Ethiopia, India, Israel, Malawi and Peru.
“I’ve had the privilege of practicing medicine in diverse locations with a diverse patient population,” Raubitschek said. “Every patient is unique, and I’m excited to return to West Virginia to serve its residents.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Raubitschek, please call 304-691-6837.