Drinko Academy Executive Director Montserrat Miller talks with visitors as Marshall University kicks off its three-year Higher Learning Commission quality initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
Drinko Academy Executive Director Montserrat Miller talks with visitors as Marshall University kicks off its three-year Higher Learning Commission quality initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has kicked off an initiative to build a stronger and more inclusive community.
The three-year initiative, dubbed “Building a Stronger and More Inclusive Community,” is part of Marshall’s accreditation process by the Higher Learning Commission through its Open Pathways Accreditation Model.
The first year of the initiative will focus on the complexities of identity, exploring the reality that every person has many intersecting identities. The initiative is focused mainly on diversity.
The initiative was celebrated Wednesday during a kickoff event at the Memorial Student Center Plaza, where information about the initiative and upcoming events was given out.
Mary Beth Reynolds, associate vice president for assessment and quality initiatives, said people from different backgrounds coming together enriches personal and group learning to make the communities a better place.
“Marshall has chosen to focus on building a stronger and more inclusive Marshall community because we feel that when people from diverse backgrounds study and work together, we enrich our own learning,” she said.
The Open Pathways Model focuses on continuous improvement of quality by enhancing the student experience, both academic and co-curricular, to support each student’s journey through graduation and beyond.
Each accredited institution following the model must complete a quality initiative during the latter part of its 10-year accreditation cycle.
Reynolds said the initiative, which is focused on diversity, is not only great for the university, but also for people in the community.
“When we work and socialize with people who come from backgrounds different from our own, all our lives are enriched by the new experiences we share and the new things we learn,” she said. “When we can talk with people who have different ideas or viewpoints than we do, we learn to critically examine our own ideas. In a diverse society, we quickly learn that no person can be defined by only one characteristic.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.