HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team is getting a jump on starting new rivalries with the Sun Belt Conference.
On Sunday, Marshall sources confirmed the Thundering Herd has accepted an invitation to the New Orleans Bowl to face Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 18.
“We are thrilled to be playing in New Orleans, especially given our impending move to the Sun Belt Conference,” Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley said in a release. “
The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and broadcast on the ESPN Family of Networks. The New Orleans Bowl has been shown on ESPN every year since 2008.
Last month, Marshall announced its athletics programs would move to the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.
The matchup in New Orleans allows the Herd a chance to see where it stacks up against the Sun Belt Conference’s best team.
Louisiana comes into the game at 12-1 and winners of 12 straight since losing in the season-opener to Texas. The Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Poll and No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
That win streak includes a 24-16 win over Appalachian State on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday.
“Not only do we get the opportunity to play a phenomenal opponent, we get to do it in a great city and in a very well-respected bowl,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “We are looking forward to all the great things New Orleans has to offer as we prepare to take on a really good football team.”
Louisiana’s Sun Belt Conference championship win over Appalachian State was the final game for head coach Billy Napier, who was hired as the new head coach at Florida last week.
On Sunday, Louisiana announced it was staying in-house for its next football coach, promoting assistant coach Michael Desormeaux to the head coaching position.
Appalachian State was the lone common opponent between the teams. Marshall lost to App State, 31-30, on Sept. 23. The Ragin’ Cajuns also defeated Appalachian State 41-13 on Oct. 12.
Marshall comes into the game at 7-5 after losing in its regular-season finale to Western Kentucky, which cost the Herd an opportunity at playing for the Conference USA Championship.
That loss to Western Kentucky came after Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was injured with the Herd leading 14-0 and looking to add to its lead.
Marshall’s first four losses came by a combined 18 points with no margin being greater than a touchdown.
Wells’ status for the bowl game is currently unknown, but if available, it could be central to a fun aspect surrounding this contest.
Under first-year head coach Charles Huff, Marshall’s passing attack is ranked 12th nationally at 310.9 yards passing per game. That offense will go against a Louisiana defense that is ranked No. 26 in pass defense, allowing just 199.2 yards per game through the air.
The game could also serve as Marshall’s final game representing Conference USA before its move to the Sun Belt Conference.
On Friday, it came to light that as early as next week, Marshall’s athletics programs may announce a move to the Sun Belt in time for the 2022-23 season, meaning that the game could provide the perfect symmetry for the Herd’s transition.
Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley said on Saturday that there is still much to be worked out before a move could happen in the 2022-23 season, but did not dismiss the prospects of doing so.
Regardless of when Marshall’s move is made, O’Malley said the opportunity to further solidify relationships with the Sun Belt is a bonus to the bowl atmosphere.
“We look forward to a great game against nationally-ranked Louisiana and are pleased that this will be a league game in the future,” O’Malley said.
Louisiana will be making its sixth appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the game for four straight years from 2011-14 and fell to Southern Miss in 2016.