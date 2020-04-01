HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Putnam County graduates.
BUFFALO: James Austin Redd, Bachelor of Arts.
CULLODEN: Courtney R Casey, Associate in Nursing; Madison Peyton Gray, Associate in Nursing.
HURRICANE: Emily Elizabeth Bird, Bachelor of Arts; Bradley Steven Boggess, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Benjamin Bone, Master of Arts; Tyler Scott Bowman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jon Ryan Chancey, Associate in Nursing; Lauren Elizabeth Childers, Associate in Nursing; Nicolas Brett Clutters, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Ashley Rebecca Connolly, Master of Arts; Lauren Kylie Corbett, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Morgan Dell Courtright, Bachelor of Science; Eva Patrice DeLong, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bailey Quinn Fullen, Bachelor of Science; Terina Louise Jean Gardner, Certificate Program; Eli Daniel Gillispie, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Taylor Ann Haney, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Evan James Henry, Bachelor of Science; Thomas Ryan Seth Henson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brian Iezzi, Bachelor of Science Engineering; Joshua Will Isaacs, Master of Arts; Tiffany Catherine Isaacs, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Caleb Andrew Karr, Bachelor of Science; Logan Ray Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Pannaphat Loakhajorn, Master of Science in Engineering; Elizabeth Lovell, Education Specialist Degree; Brittany Nicole Mack, Certificate Program; Brittany Nicole Mack, Master of Arts; Angelika Lauren McClure, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Sabrina L McClure, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Daniel Lewis McKnight, Master of Business Administration; Torie Lynn Meadows, Associate in Nursing; Mackenzi Rhyan Midkiff, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Emma Anne Nicely, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Jillian Michelle Pauley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Hanna Elaine Pennington, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Natalie Neff Reib, Bachelor of Science; Ethan Graham Renick, Bachelor of Arts; Taylor Paige Reynolds, Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Elizabeth Riddle, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Joshua Shaffer, Bachelor of Science; Jasmine Rachelle Sibley, Bachelor of Arts; Samantha J Truitt, Master of Arts; Tyler Kendrick Willard, Bachelor of Business Administration.
NITRO: Samuel Gene Belling, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
POCA: Ara LaShae Arthur, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Catherine Jackson, Bachelor of Science; Zachary Shane Lanham, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Brittaney Lorraine Petty, Master of Arts.
RED HOUSE: Deanna K Sprouse, Master of Arts.
SCOTT DEPOT: Katie Avery, Associate in Nursing; T’Aja Kubra Blank, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Thomas Burton, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Renee Cole, Master of Science; Victoria Renee Dent, Master of Business Administration; Stacie Lynne Franson, Master of Arts in Teaching; Sadie Kathleen Griffith, Bachelor of Social Work; Alyssa Rae Hall, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Jonae Allayna Johnson, Associate in Applied Science; Kimberly Rebecca Lemons, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Andrew Davison Miller, Associate in Nursing; Danielle Nicole Poe, Master of Arts; Thomas Edward Reynolds, Master of Social Work; Autumn Nicole Wells, Master of Arts; Derek Stephen Whiteside, Bachelor of Business Administration; Olivia Van Wilton, Master of Arts; Andrew Lawrence Winter, Certificate Program.
WINFIELD: Alison Leigh Amick, Master of Science; Ashley Nicole Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Clinton Barrett Arnold, Master of Business Administration; Lane Eric Ashley, Bachelor of Science Engineering; Andrew Todd Campbell, Master of Business Administration; Catherine Lee Carpinelli, Master of Science; Claudia Rene Christman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Stephen Chandler DeBord, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cody Scot Higginbotham, Bachelor of Business Administration; Natisha Nicole Martin, Bachelor of Arts; Kimberly McAdoo, Master of Arts; James Tyler Payne, Bachelor of Science; Lydia Lavender Sylvester, Bachelor of Arts.