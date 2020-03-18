HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is taking part in the statewide celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote after decades of sacrifice and perseverance.
While many centennial activities are already underway all over West Virginia, Marshall will continue the yearlong commemoration with academic, campuswide and community activities.
“Women were not simply given the right to vote, they had to fight tirelessly for it, so that is why participating in events that celebrate and honor those who blazed a trail for civic engagement and equality is so critically important,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, vice president for external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corporation and member of coordinating committee for the West Virginia centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment. “I appreciate Marshall University’s faculty, experts and staff for helping to facilitate many dynamic and engaging 19th Amendment activities and for our university also being an important partner to our state by serving on Secretary of State Mac Warner’s coordinating committee.”
Marshall’s Women’s and Gender Center is also working to help coordinate the continuation of suffrage events.
“These programs are a wonderful way to engage our students and the community in a deeper understanding of the hard-fought battles that earned women the right to vote,” said Leah Tolliver, director of wellness and gender programs.
The next university-sponsored event is the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals Oral Argument Session, tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
The university is also putting on a Women’s Suffrage Centennial Voter Registration Campaign through December 2020, where tables will be set up at all suffrage events.
Activities like event promotion, voter registration, tabling and other opportunities will take place during Marshall’s Week of Welcome at the start of the fall semester and into the first week of classes as well as the Women’s Equality Day: Women’s Suffrage March on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Multiple other events are also in the works to continue the celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment through the end of the fall semester with dates to be determined.
Further details and updates can be found at www.marshall.edu/womenvote.