HUNTINGTON — After two months, faculty and staff at Marshall University returned to campus briefly last week to receive a kit with supplies to keep them safe when campus begins to reopen.
The kits included five disposable face masks and hand sanitizer. Similar kits will be given to students returning in the fall.
Tracy Smith, director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said the kit is just a starting point.
“There was a lag in supplies for a few weeks, but we were able to get these disposable-type masks easily now,” Smith said. “That’s just to get started. We are working on getting two cloth-type reusable masks for everyone. But these will get folks back started working.”
The university will begin bringing faculty and staff back to campus in phases Tuesday, May 26, according to the university’s return-to-workplace guide.
Phase 1, which begins Tuesday, will see up to 25% of department personnel working on site. Phase 2 will occur over two weeks, with 50% of staff returning June 8 and up to 75% of staff returning June 22. The goal is to be 100% operational by July 6.
As employees return, supervisors are requested to consider scheduling partial staffing on alternating days and to have alternating shifts to avoid congestion of people coming and leaving work at the same time.
Employees who may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 may continue to telecommute until July, with supervisor approval. Requests to telecommute beyond Phase 3 may invoke the interactive process under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), may require physician documentation, and may be assessed for a reasonable accommodation and/or undue hardship on the department or the university.
Smith said Human Resources is working on figuring out how many employees fall into the higher risk category.
“The last thing we want to do is bring someone in that would put them at a higher risk,” Smith said.
The return-to-work guide was developed by Smith and his office with help from experts in the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“Campus is like a mini city in and of itself,” said Dr. Larry Dial, chief medical officer at the School of Medicine. “The different factions pose different challenges, from athletics to the classroom. None of us have had to adapt this quickly or this much to something. How do you teach in a classroom where seating is limited? How do you educate and monitor staff as they come back from vacation? They’ve done an amazing job putting pen to paper with this plan.”
There will be an emphasis on personal responsibility in returning. The guidelines promote proper and frequent hand-washing and avoiding close personal contact. Face masks or coverings must be worn when out of personal workspaces, like a single office. Entering personal workspaces is also discouraged.
Housekeeping staff has been and will continue daily disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, like doors and handrails.
Dial said on his trips to campus, he has noticed a significant cleaning effort from housekeeping staff, even more than he was anticipating.
As more people come back to campus, Dial and Smith said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Cabell County and the surrounding area. Dial said he looks at the daily number of positive cases in eight surrounding counties, including in Ohio and Kentucky, along with the total number of tests taken to monitor the situation.
Smith said he is excited to get people back and to get back into a routine, but if changes need to be made to the plan, they will make them.
“We as a university have done a good job of cooperation and communication to get to this point right now,” Smith said. “Everyone stepped up. The key is communication and making sure each department leader and their folks are on the same page. We wouldn’t have been successful in the spring with keeping 110 kids here. That’s very satisfying. I have confidence going forward, but we still have challenges ahead. We will take it a day at a time.”
Dial said employees, students, parents and the general public should be ensured the university’s main focus is safety.
“Keep wearing masks and social distancing, and we can move forward,” he said.
While most campus offices and buildings will remain closed to the general public, the Marshall Rec Center will resume operations Tuesday. Patrons will be required to wear a face mask, along with following additional safety measures. Locker rooms and showers will be closed, along with the pool, studios and fitness courts.
Hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a daily closure from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to perform a deep clean of the facility, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.