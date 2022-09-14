HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University program is seeking veteran discussion group leaders for spring 2023, according to a news release. To prepare, discussion leaders must attend an eight-week program at Marshall University from 6-8:20 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 28. Discussion leaders will receive a monetary stipend for their participation.
The program, called Testament: Recovering Identity after War, integrates sustained discussion of humanities texts about war with digital humanities platforms to create a network of testimony of and for veterans, their families and friends in recovery in West Virginia. The program is co-directed by Marshall professors Christina Franzen and Robin Conley Riner.
“After completing an honors seminar a few years ago, Dr. Riner and I decided to apply for several grants to bring humanities, specifically Lucan’s Civil War, to veterans throughout the state of West Virginia,” Franzen said. “Humanities, especially classics, Greek and Latin, can have a cathartic effect for people who have experienced trauma.”
In partnership with the WV Collegiate Recovery Network, veteran leaders will facilitate discussion groups at locations throughout southern West Virginia with humanities texts about historical military conflicts. They will then invite participants to inscribe and document their stories, reflections and experiences of war on the digital humanities platform Movable: Narratives of Recovery and Place. Recreating identity after traumatic events and inscribing it on a digital platform will create a living and eternal testament not only to pain from the past, but also to hope for renewal in the future, according to the release.
“I spoke recently to a veteran about the concept of recovery,” Riner said. “He told me that he sees recovery similarly to how professional athletes view it. Athletes understand that after a big game, they need time to debrief and recover before moving onto the next endeavor. In war, of course, such time is not available, but we hope that perhaps this program can provide veterans who have returned from their service with this space for debriefing and recovering so that they may move onto something new.”
To be a discussion leader, individuals must be a veteran or military-connected, attend the eight-week preparatory program at Marshall University and lead one of three discussion group series in spring 2023. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/testament or contact Franzen at franzen@marshall.edu or Riner at conleyr@marshall.edu.
This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.