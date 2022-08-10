The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University has been awarded a $132,500 grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau of Behavioral Health to develop a Peer Workforce Training Hub, according to a news release. The Bureau of Behavioral Health seeks to expand the workforce capacity of those trained and/or seeking training and/or employed or seeking employment as a peer recovery support specialist in West Virginia.

Dave Sanders, health and human resource specialist senior with the WV DHHR Bureau of Behavioral Health, says it is important to provide a single point for peer recovery support specialists to go to for continuing education.

