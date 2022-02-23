Marshall’s Katie Adams swings at an Akron pitch in this file photo from a game from March 2020 at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington. Adams had a grand slam on Sunday in the Herd’s 8-0 win over Fordham in Conway, S.C.
CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall softball’s Katie Adams and Sydney Nester made sure that Sunday felt more like a day at the beach for the Thundering Herd.
Adams delivered a grand slam in the top of the third inning and Nester allowed just four hits while striking out nine as Marshall defeated Fordham, 8-0, in a five-inning game to end the Herd’s time at the Battle at the Beach, hosted by Coastal Carolina, in Conway, S.C.
It ended a tournament in which the Herd won its last two games after dropping its first three contests.
Adams’ home run continued a run of power throughout the tournament.
Marshall hit three home runs in its second game on Saturday to jump to a big lead, but had to fend off a rally by host Coastal Carolina before earning a 9-7 win.
It avenged a 4-3 loss to the Chanticleers on Friday night after the Herd jumped out to an early lead.
Marshall also had a pair of losses to South Carolina in the event — a 7-3 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday morning and a 7-5 loss to open the tournament on Friday.
With Sunday’s win, Marshall’s record is now 5-4 on the season.
Marshall returns to action on Friday when the team takes part in the Camel Stampede, hosted by Campbell University.
The Herd will face Kent State at 10 a.m. before facing Howard just 30 minutes after the completion of Friday’s first game.
Baseball
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Marshall’s baseball team could not overcome five errors in a 9-7 loss to Indiana State on Sunday.
The final miscues came in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Sycamores plated three unearned runs to overcome a one-run deficit.
Kyle Schaefer finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs while Ryan Leitch also had two hits with a home run and two RBIs in the loss.
Marshall led 4-0 before the Sycamores started their comeback.
The Herd finished 1-3 on opening weekend, earning its first win of the season over BYU on Saturday.
