HUNTINGTON — Day-to-day operations at Marshall University’s Office of Career Education never look quite the same, according to Career Education Specialist Denny Daugherty.
However, there’s always one common thread — helping students.
With more than 60 undergraduate degree programs and new additions like the upcoming School of Aviation, many students know they want to pursue a degree of higher education but aren’t sure where to start.
That’s where the Office of Career Education, a resource combined from Career Services and the Student Resource Center in September 2019, comes in.
“There’s really a lot of ground that we cover,” Daugherty said. “We do a lot with students, we help them with all kinds of things including major changes, seeing what a certain career path looks like, seeing if that is something a student would be interested in and we talk about job shadow opportunities, as well.”
For incoming members of the Herd or freshmen, the office works hard to make sure students are on the right path.
“We usually encourage students in their first year to visit our office and talk about the career assessments or tools that we have available,” director Cris McDavid said.
Several tools are accessible to students, such as a program called Focus 2, which helps users consider their interests, abilities and values and how those might transfer into various careers.
“We always tell them, you know, the results of that are not definitive, it’s not a 100% that’s what you should be doing, but it gives them a starting point of thinking about where their interests come together,” she said. “That’s a first step, especially for students who might be undecided.”
And what might be even more important, McDavid said, is meeting with students who have no doubt about the career they plan on pursuing.
“We even explain to students who think they have known most of their life what they want to do that it’s a good idea to go ahead and use that tool to help solidify that they’re going in the right direction,” McDavid said. “We have a lot of students who think, based on discussions they’ve had with a friend or someone they know, what they want to do, and then they find out what’s involved in that particular career and are unsure.”
For Daugherty, working with these students is what much of his time consists of.
“Typically, the first thing that happens is a student walks into the office and says, ‘Help, I’m lost, I don’t know what I want to do or what career I want, or what to major in,’ and if you’re paying thousands of dollars, it’s scary, and there is a good chance it will be me that starts working with them,” he said. “My specialty is working with students on major decisions and careers, and we do that in a number of ways.”
Daugherty said he may ask students to complete an interest inventory, like Focus 2, in order to discuss the results and take into account other needs and wants.
“I try to get them pointed in a productive direction,” he said. “And, luckily, that’s also what I’m most passionate about.”
McDavid said the office can also help students identify jobs that line up with specific majors using another digital tool, “What can I do with this major?” as well as getting a head-start on tasks like resume building and involvement on campus.
“One of the primary things we encourage them to do is to make those connections with their professors and advisers, as well as get involved on campus,” McDavid said. “Organizations, activities, get involved in the community, start doing some community involvement, volunteer, because all of that is helping you build your resumes.”
And while the office certainly spends a great deal of time working with those struggling to pinpoint their future, McDavid said they offer something for everyone.
“Usually, toward the end of freshman year into sophomore year, we like to encourage students to do career exploration experiences,” McDavid said.
Career exploration experiences can include job shadowing, informational interviews and even panels of professionals who visit campus to help students gauge what a job in their career path might really be like, McDavid said.
The Office of Career Education works with local businesses, companies and nonprofits to tailor these experiences to each student as much as possible, as well as show them careers they may be able to pursue in the community.
“For those students who are kind of wavering, it helps them see a little clearer, ‘Is this something I want to continue to do?’ ” McDavid said.
Students are not limited to just one experience, and can participate in as many as they need to feel confident in their path.
“We had a student last fall who did about six different experiences. She just really wanted to investigate some different areas, so she was very pleased that she was able to do that and kind of narrow down her prospect stance,” McDavid said. “We will try to get them as close to the field that they’re interested in as possible, so far we’ve managed to do that, from careers in the healthcare area to more unique jobs — we have a student interested in becoming a mortician, so we set up an experience with a local funeral home.”
As students progress toward graduation with a more clear vision of what they plan to pursue afterward, staff in the office change gears from career exploration to career preparation.
“We help students work on their resumes, cover letters and job search skills,” McDavid said.
While some classes require a visit to the office to check on post-graduation preparation, McDavid and Daugherty said they encourage all students to stop by to ensure they are prepared for future employment.
Aside from help inside the building, the office also puts on various events that students can attend.
This year, McDavid said, staff will provide a job preparation day, a “hire attire” day at the Huntington Mall’s JC Penney, where students can get a percentage off professional clothing, as well as tables for resumes and networking skills among others.
On Tuesday, March 31, McDavid said, the office will host its annual Career Expo in Marshall’s Recreation Center.
“We usually have around 80 or so employers and about 400-plus students that come to that event,” McDavid said.
Aside from helping students connect with future employers, the events also work as a way to reach out to those who may not be aware of the services the Office of Career Education offers.
“For every student that comes in here, there is probably at least one student who doesn’t come in that really needs to, so we do what we can for outreach,” Daugherty said. “We’re just trying to make some noise in a good way and make the students feel celebrated, make sure they understand that they can come talk to us.”
Daugherty said while it’s not easy to connect with more than 13,000 students, he hopes those he does work with leave his office in better shape than when they walked in.
“Long term, I want kids thinking about what they hope to do, but the big picture, as well, the main goal,” he said. “They think they’re doing awesome, so making sure they feel good, but also they’re equipped, hopefully employers consider students to be competitive.”
McDavid said it is also important to staff to see students making positive connections with professionals in the area.
“Marshall is a place that is very special to Huntington, so we want students to know what’s available, how they can serve in the future in their community and where they can work,” McDavid said. “That connection for the students means something; the community is supporting them.”
And, overall, McDavid said she hopes students leave Marshall with confidence going into their career.
“We want them to use our services to make the most researched decision that they can make going into their career,” she said. “We want them to have all the tools they need to make the most informed, best decision they can make for their future.”
Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.