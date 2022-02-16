ATLANTA — Marshall University opened its softball season in record-tying fashion Friday in the Buzz Classic at Georgia Tech.
The Thundering Herd hit five home runs in the first of two games, beating St. Joseph’s (Pennsylvania) 8-0. Katie Adams, Aly Harrell, Madison Whittaker, Saige Pye and Mya Stevenson homered.
Harrell’s blast was the 41st of her career, breaking a tie with Stevenson for second all-time at Marshall. Stevenson, though, tied it again with her long ball.
Sydney Nester struck out 13, allowed two hits and walked nine to earn the win.
The Herd found the going more difficult in the second game against Villanova preseason All-American pitcher Paige Rauch. The Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third on their way to an 8-1 triumph.
Lauren Love singled in Brooklyn Ulrich for Marshall’s run. Cailey Joyce took the loss.
The Herd plays the same opponents again Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
