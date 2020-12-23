HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is receiving $2 million from the state’s CARES Act funding, Chief Financial Officer Mark Robinson reported to the Board of Governors during a virtual meeting Thursday.
The funds will reimburse Marshall for a portion of its pandemic-related expenses and loss of revenue. According to Robinson’s financial report, the university has so far incurred $1.8 million in pandemic-related expenses, such as testing and supplies, and $4.2 million in lost revenue due to the pandemic, such as loss of student fees and loss of a Marshall Artists Series season.
Year to date, the university is down $2.4 million in tuition and fees. Scholarships are up and the university anticipates they will go up in the spring.
The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has also applied for $2.5 million in CARES Act funding from the state.
Robinson said first-quarter spending reports are just a snapshot but there is even more uncertainty than normal heading into the spring semester.
The board approved spending for the second half of the fiscal year Thursday without needing to implement any additional cuts, but if enrollment drops in the spring, the budget may have to be revisited.
“If someone would have told me in July that this is where we would be in December, I would have taken it,” Robinson said.
Enrollment is an issue across the country, and university President Jerry Gilbert said it’s a problem that could continue to affect schools in fall 2021. First-year student re-enrollment was down as the university entered December, and Gilbert said Provost Jaime Taylor launched a phone call campaign to encourage students. They are also planning to go to area high schools to promote enrollment, giving out gift cards if people apply.
Gilbert said he thinks it’s a combination of students’ understandable fatigue from the year and the fact they are away from teachers, advisers, counselors and others who remind them of deadlines and encourage them.
The university is making up some losses by charging student fees at a reduced rate, and funds were also removed from the university investment portfolio. But there are still unknowns with the already implemented saving measures. Along with the cost savings of reducing the number of graduate assistants being unclear, potential savings from reducing part time and overtime did not pan out. Instead, part-time/overtime expenses grew by about $66,000.
Robinson said when full-time faculty were reduced after the fall schedule had already been established, part-time employees and overtime had to fill in.
Along with the full university budget, the board’s Athletic Committee approved an updated budget for the second half of the year for the athletic department, which is working with a budget that is about 8% below last year’s. Savings have been found by reducing staff — they are down 13 total — and by eliminating 30% of competitions.
While there are still lots of unknowns with the budget, Gilbert said his No. 1 goal is to reinstate full salaries for faculty and staff who have seen reductions. All employees making more than $50,000 took some form of a salary reduction this summer. Other money-saving measures like the travel ban may remain into the new fiscal year, he said, but salaries will be restored.
Despite the pandemic losses, Marshall is still in good financial health compared to other universities in the state, according to the latest audit from the Higher Education Policy Commission. This enabled the board to continue to look toward future projects, including voting after an executive session to permit Gilbert to enter into contracts to purchase property. No more information about the property was available Thursday.
The board also received an updated project plan for a new building for the College of Business, which is currently housed in Corbly Hall. The project was delayed by the pandemic and the new plan has students in the new space by January 2024.
The board also approved of the decision to name the hangar being built at Yeager Airport for the School of Aviation after the Maier Foundation, which provided a $1.5 million grant for the new school.
Ron Gregory, director of the Marshall Foundation, said the Maier Foundation has granted Marshall more than $6 million since the 1970s.
The university leases the space, but the Airport Authority granted permission for the university to name the building.
In other business, the board approved updates to two policies, approved transferring the Master of Science in Information Systems program from the College of Science to the College of Business and approved an updated strategic vision plan for the university.