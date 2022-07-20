The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The physician assistant program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has received a $1.46 million grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to enhance the rural training experience of every physician assistant student at Marshall University, according to a news release.

Through the five-year grant, program leaders will implement a four-week rural primary care rotation requirement that may be completed at a site affiliated with Lincoln Primary Care Center in southern West Virginia or Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, with the option of an additional four-week rotation at the other site.

