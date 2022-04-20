HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s students from diverse backgrounds now have a hub in which they can embrace their own cultures and build relationships with those from different communities.
The Intercultural Center was unveiled by the university Tuesday evening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center is housed on the university campus at East Hall. The space had most recently been leased to the INTO University Partnership during its contract, which ended in 2020. Before that, it was the home of a local community college.
The 6,000-square-foot building offers redesigned gathering spaces with eye-popping designs and functional work areas for students in need, the university said.
Several offices and services that support on-campus inclusion will be located at the center, including the LGBTQ+ Office, Center for African American Students, Center for International Student Affairs, offices for the director and coordinator for intercultural and international affairs, a world boutique/trans closet and an interfaith prayer room. Also housed in East Hall are the Office of Student Success and the English Language Institute offices.
Maurice R. Cooley, vice president of Intercultural Affairs and Student Affairs, who has led the charge to grow Intercultural Affairs at the university in recent years, said the idea of an intercultural center has been in someone’s mind since 1954, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Brown v. The Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, required schools to enroll people of color.
He said when he went to Marshall in the 1960s, there were about 35 Black students, predominantly athletes. Marshall now has over 1,500 people of color on campus, he said, which represents just one group of what makes Marshall diverse.
He said interculturalism is about embracing multiculturalism, building relationships and learning from the experience of and association with others. To see such a center come to fruition to encourage this as he prepares for retirement meant a lot, he said.
“The role of Marshall University is strong teaching. We do great teaching here, develop skills and knowledge in your area of study,” he said. “But we also must prepare all of our graduates that when they leave our campus here, that they’re prepared to be leaders in a pluralistic and a global society.”
Assistant Dean of Students Affairs Office of Student Affairs Matt James said a lot of work, passion and love went into the space in honor of diversity, equity and inclusion. James said a group of people — including former Marshall president Jerome Gilbert, former provost Jaime Taylor, former president of the Marshall Student Government Association Anna Williams and others — dedicated the past two years to bringing the center to fruition.
The group brought to life a dream that Marshall would create a thriving intercultural center in the heart of campus where all members of the university could come together to experience an environment of diversity and inclusion, and where they would feel appreciated, respected and valued, Marshall Provost Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee said.
He said the center will offer educational, social and leadership opportunities, promote inclusive values of social justice and human dignity and prepare students to thrive in a diverse world.
“It’s an exquisitely designed space, but it would come together as a thriving hub, with ideas and imagination, with collaboration and communication, and with innovation and impact,” he said, later adding, “We are going to be a global community and a global university. And in order to do that, we need a space that brings us together in mind, body and spirit.”