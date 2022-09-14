The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In front of a sold-out crowd of 77,622, Marshall’s football team pulled off one of the largest upsets in program history, defeating No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.

Trailing 15-12 with 10:32 left to play, Marshall’s offense engineered an 11-play, 94-yard touchdown drive to take a 19-14 lead with 5:16 to go.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

