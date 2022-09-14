SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In front of a sold-out crowd of 77,622, Marshall’s football team pulled off one of the largest upsets in program history, defeating No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.
Trailing 15-12 with 10:32 left to play, Marshall’s offense engineered an 11-play, 94-yard touchdown drive to take a 19-14 lead with 5:16 to go.
Just 41 seconds later, a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Steven Gilmore sealed the win for the Thundering Herd.
“We were going to have to score eventually,” Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi said of the final drive. “We’re a pretty high-powered offense, in my opinion, and we have playmakers all around the field. I believed it. We believed it.”
Colombi’s lone touchdown pass of the day was a 3-yard strike to Devin Miller with 5:16 left that put the Herd ahead to stay. Colombi completed 16 of 21 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
The Herd defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, and kept Marshall within striking distance of the Irish, who fell to 0-2 on the year and lost their first home opener since 2012.
For the second time in as many games, Marshall’s Khalan Laborn eclipsed the 100-yard mark, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown that opened the scoring.
Perhaps no run was bigger than Laborn’s 42-yard gain to set up the winning score as he bounced off tackles and rumbled down to the 6-yard line.
“I trusted what I saw and was reading as I was running down the field,” Laborn said, giving credit to the blocks that were made ahead of him to clear the way.
As for evading the defense? Laborn said he simply “just wanted to keep the play alive.”
The win was Marshall’s first over a top-10 team since knocking off No. 6 Kansas State on Sept. 20, 2003. For Marshall second-year head coach Charles Huff, Saturday marked the first signature win of his head coaching career.
“In-house, we expected it,” Huff said. “(It’s) a phenomenal day for everybody who poured into this. Hats off to Notre Dame. They battled, but (I’m) really proud of the way our players competed today.”
Laborn got the scoring started for the Herd with a 4-yard rush in the early moments of the second quarter, but a missed extra point from Rece Verhoff left the lead at 6-0.
That lead held until Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner gave the Irish a 7-6 lead on a 1-yard keeper and successful extra point from Blake Grupe with 3:00 left before halftime.
Marshall regained the lead just before halftime, however, as Verhoff bounced back from the early miss and knocked in a 21-yard field goal to give Marshall a 9-7 advantage at the break.
After the Herd and Notre Dame traded empty possessions to begin the third quarter, the visitors again found themselves deep in Irish territory and, again, it was Verhoff converting a short 20-yard field goal to push the Marshall lead to 12-7.
Late in the third quarter, the Irish began to pick up steam, and Buchner drove the pile into the end zone from a yard out to give Notre Dame a 15-12 lead over the Herd on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Huff admitted that the deeper the game got into the second half, the more he worried about the stamina of his team in a tight contest with an opponent of Notre Dame’s stature.
That worry didn’t last long as time and again the Marshall defense made the necessary plays to get off the field and give the offense a chance.
When given that chance, Colombi and the Herd took advantage. The Herd turned the ball over just once (on downs) on the second drive of the game but otherwise played smart, sound football.
“The difference in the game was going to be that Marshall can’t beat Marshall,” Huff said, giving a nod to his team’s competitive discipline in key spots. “We knew we couldn’t have a bunch of penalties, knew we could not start behind the sticks and it was going to be important that, on the other side, we got some of those turnovers.”
Marshall now awaits next week’s Top 25 poll to see if the team will be ranked. The Herd hits the road again Saturday, traveling to take on Bowling Green in a 5 p.m. contest.