HUNTINGTON — Wide receiver Jaron Woodyard remembered that Marshall was the second school to offer him while in junior college.
Even though he chose a path to Nebraska at the time, Woodyard never forgot the Thundering Herd or the relationship with position coach Dallas Baker.
Now, Woodyard’s second chance in Division I football comes at the home of his second offer in junior college, and he’s planning on making the most of each repetition he sees with the Herd.
“I felt like it was a blessing that I looked over way back then,” Woodyard said. “I just felt like when the opportunity presented itself again, it was a blessing, so I had to take that offer.”
The path of college football has taken Woodyard all over the country. The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native opted to go to Arizona Western Community College where he helped the team to a 20-2 record in two seasons.
Woodyard was rated as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver in the country and signed with Nebraska in 2018.
After two seasons of limited usage, however, he again was looking for a new home — this time, one closer to his Maryland roots.
Talks with Baker and Marshall head coach Doc Holliday landed him in Huntington where he is hoping his career takes off.
“We recruited him out of junior college a couple years ago — liked him a lot and offered him — but he went to Nebraska,” Holliday said. “We were glad to get him on the rebound.”
For Woodyard, he brings Power 5 experience to the room, having played in the Big Ten for two seasons.
And, for obvious reasons, this year’s perspective is unique.
Had he stayed in the Big Ten and at Nebraska, he wouldn’t be preparing for a game two weeks from now.
That’s an aspect that he brings to the position room every day.
“I’m blessed to be here because we’re playing,” Woodyard said. “I felt like it was the right time and the right moment. I came here and everything is looking good.”
Woodyard has taken full advantage of his opportunity at Marshall early in camp. When Marshall had receivers out of the practice rotation, the 5-11, 180-pound speedster took advantage of additional repetitions to make a name for himself.
“I knew those guys were going to be missed, so I had to pick up the slack a little bit,” Woodyard said. “I’m happy to have those guys back, though.”
On Tuesday, Woodyard got in behind the defense for a deep ball during team periods while continuing to establish connections with Marshall’s quarterbacks.
Marshall’s wide receivers were a pivotal position in need of a production increase from 2019 to 2020, and Woodyard looks like he’s part of a solid group that has improved from both a talent and experience aspect heading into the new season.
For Woodyard, assimilating into a new scheme and new program is not easy, but he said the relationship he has with Baker makes things much easier.
Woodyard said that he and Baker have stayed close since his recruitment to Marshall four years ago while at Arizona Western, which factored into the decision to come to Marshall.
“When I first entered the transfer portal, he was the first coach to reach out to me,” Woodyard said. “He said, ‘We still want you.’...Me and Coach Baker have a great relationship, as well as he does with all our receivers.”
Woodyard has an element that can’t be taught — speed. He was the Big Ten champ in the 100-meter dash and clocked a 10.47 in the event.
As Marshall looks to stretch its passing attack, Woodyard is a kid that will get plenty of looks to provide a big threat in the offense.
“He’s a great kid and he goes to work every day,” Holliday said. “He just keeps getting better and better.”