Ethan Niebergall, right, and Abby Long, left, create personalized tie-dye masks outside the Marshall University Memorial Student Center during the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 24, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester.

In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.

