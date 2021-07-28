Marshall center Alex Salguero (78) looks over the defense before snapping the ball to quarterback Grant Wells, out of view, during an NCAA football game against Eastern Kentucky in 2020 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University center Alex Salguero was named to the national watch list for the Rimington Trophy on Friday.
The award honors the most outstanding center in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It is named for former University of Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals. A first-team All-American in 1981 and 1982, Rimington became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.
Salguero, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound red-shirt senior from Bradenton, Florida, was the only nominee from Conference USA.
In 2020, Salguero stepped into a spot vacated by four-year starter Levi Brown and started all 10 games. He helped lead an offensive line that, heading into bowl season, was ranked fourth nationally by Pro Football Focus. A fifth-year player, Salgueroplayed in two games as a freshman, seven as a sophomore and 13 as a junior.
This year, the Trophy committee worked with PFF to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well he executes his assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF.
Since its inception, the award has raised more than $4.8 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise awareness and support those in the cystic fibrosis community.
