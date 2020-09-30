HURRICANE — Martin’s Peterbilt will officially break ground on a new, full-service Peterbilt dealership and parts warehouse facility in Hurricane at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Martin’s Peterbilt is expanding to a 28,000-plus square-foot-facility, a 12-bay, state-of-the-art service center, a large parts warehouse and a fully-stocked showroom, according to a news release from the City of Hurricane. The dealership is located adjacent to I-64 off exit 34. The dealership’s intent is to serve and minimize down time and keep freight moving.
“Our family is excited to finally break ground on this tremendous facility in the City of Hurricane,” Terry Martin, vice president of Martin’s Peterbilt, said in the news release. “We are no strangers to Hurricane as we have been here for a few years renting a small space. Now we can further serve our growing customer base with this state-of-the-art facility, and we are very excited to continue to serve the community and transportation industry. We cannot thank the City of Hurricane and Mayor Scott Edwards enough for all the help getting this project up and running. We look forward to growing our relationship with the community.”
Mayor Scott Edwards said, “I am thrilled that Martin’s Peterbilt has decided to build such an awesome facility right here in Hurricane. This company has been a great partner to the city over the years at their service center, and we wish them great success.”
Martin’s Peterbilt is a family owned dealership operating since 1965 that sells and services the full lineup of Peterbilt trucks. Martin’s Peterbilt also provides services for PACCAR, Cummins and Caterpillar engines. It was the very first MAC Trailer dealership and has added Landoll, Talbert, MAC LTT and more. This location will now be the fourth full-service location for Martin’s Peterbilt in West Virginia and Kentucky, in addition to two parts-only stores. The groundbreaking will take place on site at 300 Saturn Way in Hurricane near Yes Chevrolet, just past the I-64 interchange.