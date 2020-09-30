Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — Martin’s Peterbilt will officially break ground on a new, full-service Peterbilt dealership and parts warehouse facility in Hurricane at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Martin’s Peterbilt is expanding to a 28,000-plus square-foot-facility, a 12-bay, state-of-the-art service center, a large parts warehouse and a fully-stocked showroom, according to a news release from the City of Hurricane. The dealership is located adjacent to I-64 off exit 34. The dealership’s intent is to serve and minimize down time and keep freight moving.

“Our family is excited to finally break ground on this tremendous facility in the City of Hurricane,” Terry Martin, vice president of Martin’s Peterbilt, said in the news release. “We are no strangers to Hurricane as we have been here for a few years renting a small space. Now we can further serve our growing customer base with this state-of-the-art facility, and we are very excited to continue to serve the community and transportation industry. We cannot thank the City of Hurricane and Mayor Scott Edwards enough for all the help getting this project up and running. We look forward to growing our relationship with the community.”

Mayor Scott Edwards said, “I am thrilled that Martin’s Peterbilt has decided to build such an awesome facility right here in Hurricane. This company has been a great partner to the city over the years at their service center, and we wish them great success.”

Martin’s Peterbilt is a family owned dealership operating since 1965 that sells and services the full lineup of Peterbilt trucks. Martin’s Peterbilt also provides services for PACCAR, Cummins and Caterpillar engines. It was the very first MAC Trailer dealership and has added Landoll, Talbert, MAC LTT and more. This location will now be the fourth full-service location for Martin’s Peterbilt in West Virginia and Kentucky, in addition to two parts-only stores. The groundbreaking will take place on site at 300 Saturn Way in Hurricane near Yes Chevrolet, just past the I-64 interchange.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.