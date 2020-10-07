HURRICANE — Local dignitaries, community members and employees gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to celebrate the groundbreaking for Martin’s Peterbilt’s new, full-service Peterbilt dealership and parts warehouse facility in Hurricane.
Martin’s Peterbilt is expanding to a 28,000-plus square-foot-facility, a 12-bay, state-of-the-art service center, a large parts warehouse and a fully-stocked showroom, according to a news release from the City of Hurricane. The dealership is located adjacent to I-64 off exit 34.
Martin’s Peterbilt is a family owned dealership operating since 1965 that sells and services the full lineup of Peterbilt trucks. Martin’s Peterbilt also provides services for PACCAR, Cummins and Caterpillar engines. It was the very first MAC Trailer dealership and has added Landoll, Talbert, MAC LTT and more. This location will now be the fourth full-service location for Martin’s Peterbilt in West Virginia and Kentucky, in addition to two parts-only stores.