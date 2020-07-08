Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — At midnight Tuesday, face masks or coverings became mandatory inside public buildings in West Virginia as the state sees a spike in community spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order requiring those 9 and older to wear a mask inside buildings where social distancing is not possible. Those with respiratory conditions are exempt.

Justice said he knows it won’t be popular, but his health experts have told him it must be done to try and slow down the spread of the virus.

West Virginia has the seventh highest R-naught level in the country at 1.26, which means every person who has COVID-19 will spread it to 1.26 people.

Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the state also saw the biggest increase yet of cases contracted through community spread, versus the congregate setting.

“We are in a situation where we have to move right now,” Justice said. “If we don’t, we could be in a world of hurt.”

Justice said if the mask mandate does not help slow the spread of the virus, the next step would be pulling back on the reopenings and possibly close businesses back down.

“If you don’t decide to wear it for yourself, if you don’t decide to do it for a loved one or friend, do it for the 95 that we lost,” he said. “If we don’t, we are going to have to pull back and shut down.”

