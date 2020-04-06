We are living in an unprecedented time. To you, it may mean uncertainty and confusion. It may mean anxiousness and fear for yourself and your loved ones. It may mean going into the workplace with dread and anxiety. It may mean the temporary loss of your job and the worry about how you’re going to make it through.
No matter what you are feeling right now, the truth is that we are dealing with the unchartered waters of a global pandemic. The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has blasted onto the scene, and we are left to deal with it one way or another.
Dealing with it, again, means many different things. Because these are unprecedented times, there is no rulebook for how things should play out. Scientists, healthcare workers and government officials have been faced with providing guidance, warnings and stipulations to a public that is chocked full of the emotions listed above. I can tell you that, as the Mayor of Hurricane, my main goal throughout all of this has been to listen to the experts and protect our community in every way I see possible.
Many people don’t understand, and there has been a learning curve of realization over the last month, about just how serious and fierce this pandemic is. Now that it is hitting home a little more in Hurricane, I believe that some people are finally taking it more seriously, but I am frustrated by the ones who are not.
To begin, I would like to speak to those of you who still believe this is a massive set-up or conspiracy by the government. Simply put, the numbers do not lie. Real people in real places all over the world, in our country and in our great state are dying. You may argue that people die every year from the flu also. That is true, but the reality is that this is a new virus and humans have zero immunity built up to it yet, so this is serious. At bare minimum, surely you can understand that we must work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors. Please stay home.
Next, I would like to speak to those of you who are essential workers. You may work in the hospital on the front lines of this pandemic. You may be a truck driver bringing much-needed goods to our stores. You may be a water or sewer worker who helps keep infrastructure running for everyone. No matter what your job, you are still out there working in and with the public. Please know that you are appreciated! It is in true consideration to you that the rest of us need to stay home. Because without you, where would we be?
Next, I would like to speak to those of you who maybe do believe that this virus is real and you even know that it is serious, but somehow you believe you are immune. Or maybe you think since you don’t have any symptoms that it’s fine for you to be out and about, visiting friends and family or even letting your kids still hang out with their friends. It is because of your mindset that we were forced to close our parks. I can’t imagine you don’t know this because every healthcare and government official has said it numerous times before, but I’ll say it again just to be safe. You can carry this virus in your body and have zero symptoms. You can pass this virus along to someone you love who may have a weaker immune system than you. You, with your lack of social distancing, may be the person who causes a community spread. You may be the reason someone dies. Please stay home.
Finally, I would like to thank those of you who are doing the right things. You are staying at home as much as humanly possible. You are only going out for essential needs or to the workplace. You are changing your clothes as soon as you come home from being in public. You are washing or sanitizing your hands on an extremely regular basis. You are staying 6-10 feet away from people when you are out in the workplace or at a store.
You are talking to your children about why we are doing this right now instead of letting them hang out with friends. In fact, you are embracing this new-found down time and making real, long-lasting memories for your kids.
Or, maybe you are one who has started making cloth masks in your home for others. You are praying. You are being diligent about following the guidelines set forth by the experts. You are still getting fresh air and vitamin D — but from just outside your house instead of at the park at this time. To you, I say thank you. Please keep doing what you are doing. It is making a difference.
Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this, too, will pass. We will get through this pandemic. There will come a day where we are once again free to go to the parks and enjoy the company of friends and acquaintances in restaurants and stores. We all have to work together, though, to get there. If we all stay home as much as possible now and truly come to the real understanding that what we are in is merely a “time out” for the greater good, then we will win this battle as a community and come out stronger than ever before.