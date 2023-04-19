Isaac McKneely wasted little time making his mark on the basketball floor at the collegiate level as a freshman at Virginia this past season.
The Poca native got high marks in the classroom, too.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Isaac McKneely wasted little time making his mark on the basketball floor at the collegiate level as a freshman at Virginia this past season.
The Poca native got high marks in the classroom, too.
McKneely was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team on Thursday.
The requirements for that recognition include a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester, a 3.0 cumulative average for an athlete’s academic career and participation in at least 50% of the team’s games.
The 6-foot-4, 179-pound guard played in all 33 contests for the Cavaliers, starting one, as a freshman. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for Virginia, with a season high of 15 points against Monmouth on Nov. 11.
McKneely shot 42.3% from the field, 39.2% from the perimeter and 70.8% from the charity stripe.
He cracked double figures in scoring eight times, picking right up where he left off after twice being named both West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the Bill Evans Award recipient as the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s selection for the state’s top player while with the Dots.
McKneely is one of six Cavaliers named to the All-ACC Academic Team. He is joined by Francisco Caffaro, Ryan Dunn, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick and Ben Vander Plas. Forty-four players across the league qualified for the team.
McKneely’s major is listed as undeclared.
Virginia went 25-8 overall and 15-5 in ACC play. The Cavaliers earned a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed before a shocking 68-67 loss to Furman in the first round.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.