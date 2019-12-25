Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Male Gamer of the Week to sophomore Isaac McKneely of Poca High School’s basketball team.
The Poca Dots have had a lengthy run of success and great players under the tutelage of longtime coach, Allen Osbourne. Many have gone on to collegiate careers as Poca has maintained a consistent presence in the state tournament year in and year out. They look to continue that same string of success this year with the help of sophomore standout, Isaac McKneely.
McKneely burst onto the scene last year as a freshman averaging a little over 17 points per game and helping the team get into the state tournament. This year, Isaac will be the unquestioned focal point of the Dots’ offense as he has averaged 22 PPG through the first four games of the season.
In the season opener 59-37 victory over Nitro on Dec. 10, McKneely came out firing as he finished with 25 points. He had 19 points in a tough loss to University to go along with 24 and 20 in wins over Hurricane and Charleston Catholic highlight the consistency that he has showed through the first four games of the season.
“I was expected to have a role on the team last year, but it’s even bigger this year. Coach Osbourne expects me to be a leader on this team, so I have to step in and play my role to help the team,” said McKneely regarding what he’s learned from last year that he can take into this season.
Coach Osbourne had some eye-opening words of praise for Isaac as well. “His work ethic is outstanding. He’s a leader on the floor and wants the ball. He’s a competitor. When your best players are also your hardest workers, it really speaks volumes to the rest of the team and makes them want to step their effort up as well,” said Osbourne.
Since Isaac picked up a basketball at age 3, he has been enamored with the game. “I don’t know what it is. When I’m in the gym just shooting by myself or working on stuff, I just have a lot of fun with it and feel comfortable. I just love it,” said McKneely.
Coach Osbourne added some comments about Isaac’s character saying, “He’s a great kid. He works hard, he’s humble and hungry, shows up in the classroom and on the court. He’s a model student and is trying to get to the next level. Every day is important to him and it shows.”
Isaac revels the opportunity to play for his hometown school.
“You see a lot of players that like to play at prep schools and go away for school, but I don’t really think that has a lot of meaning to it. I think playing for your community just makes the experience a lot better and means more to everyone involved. So, I’m very proud to be from Poca and be on this team now,” Isaac said.
Isaac carries a 4.0 GPA to this point in his young high school career and is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization at Poca. His plan is to play collegiate basketball with the intention of studying business, but he is still in the early stages of that decision-making process.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.