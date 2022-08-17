University of Charleston kicker Tim McCutchen earned quite the reputation last season.
McCutchen, entering his fifth year of eligibility with the Golden Eagles, broke a program record with a 51-yard field goal in UC’s season-opening 27-6 win over Fairmont State.
The next week during a road game against Frostburg State, McCutchen broke the Mountain East Conference field goal distance record with a 53-yarder.
The kicker converted 13 of 21 field goals and 42 of 46 point-after attempts on his way to earning first-team all-Mountain East Conference honors in 2021.
McCutchen, who played his junior and senior years at Hurricane High School, is one of the Golden Eagles’ leaders on special teams this season.
“I’m planning on talking to the guys tonight,” he said after practice on Friday. “We’ve had a couple of issues with respect toward one another. That’s going to happen in fall camp. I’m glad to be back out here and everything, but once everybody gets into the thick of it, it gets a little tough, and that’s when everybody has to tighten up a little bit.
“Other than that, we’ve been looking really good and I’m excited to get back out here as always. Football is football. That’s the end of the story. I’m just ready to get out and play a game.”
McCutchen is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, but came to visit West Virginia multiple times during his time living in Charlotte. He always rode past University of Charleston Stadium on his way to Hurricane and he said it’s surreal that he’s now played at UC for four going on five years.
“Every time we came up here and visited, we always took [Interstate] 64 over to Hurricane, and every single time I always looked over and saw all the guys practicing out here,” McCutchen said. “I didn’t know who the team was, I didn’t know if it was Capital [High], Charleston.
“I always got excited seeing the stadium because it reminds me of home. It’s a great place to be. I love looking at the Capitol, I love kicking toward the Capitol. This is just the spot now. This is the end goal. I was fortunate to put in five years.”
McCutchen is working as a graduate assistant in the athletic communications office. He writes up press releases among other duties in his role.
“It’s a lot of press releases,” McCutchen said. “We’re in that same arena of writing about local guys but it’s strictly about UC. A big part of it is production and broadcasting, so that’s kind of what I’m trying to get into afterward if coaching were to not work out for me. A majority of the entire department is stats and graphics and social media.
“There’s a lot to get excited about here and I’m just glad to be working for the school. It’s a really good department to get into, especially if you want to make sports your career.”
McCutchen certainly wants to make sports his career, but from a coaching aspect. And he doesn’t necessarily want to coach football.
“Honestly, I feel like I might switch back to soccer,” McCutchen said. “I feel like I know that like the back of my hand. Obviously, I’m a kicker. I come from a soccer background. I think I get a little bit more excited coaching soccer. I always see myself in a head-coach role — especially for a sport I know a little bit better because I grew up with it. If the opportunity were to arise later on as a head coach at a Division II, Division III school for a soccer team, I’d love to give that a whack.”
McCutchen talked about his record-breaking field goals from last season but he’s not going into this season looking to one-up himself.
“It’s kind of funny because when I hit the 51-yarder, the next day in the team meeting they would joke and say, ‘You’re going 53 next week,’ and I was like, ‘That would be awesome if we could but that’s not realistic.’ Lo and behold we line up at 53 and I’m like, ‘Well, I have to do this.’ And next week they were like, ‘Now do 55.’’’
UC’s first regular-season game will be in Erie, Pennsylvania, as the Golden Eagles face Gannon at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1.