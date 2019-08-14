The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hurricane officially welcomed MedCare Physical Therapy Center to Hurricane with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The new therapy center is located at 145 Willow Tree Way - behind City National Bank and beside the St. Mary's Primary Care facility. It is the second location for MedCare Physical Therapy, which also has a facility in Cross Lanes.
The grand opening celebration included a life remote by 97.5 WQBE-FM, food and drink, free chair massages, competitions, door prizes and giveaways.
MedCare Therapy Center is a privately owned outpatient physical therapy clinic specializing in muscle and joint injuries and post-surgical rehab. On their website, owners David and Laura Briscoe say, "We pride ourselves in providing skilled, individualized therapy services in a relaxed atmosphere... It is our mission to provide superior physical therapy services in a personalized, cost-efficient, and friendly manner to expedite our patients' return to optimal function."
MedCare therapists specialize in the treatment of orthopedic conditions including: joint pain, muscle pain, tendonitis, balance disorders, joint replacements, back/neck pain, bulging disc, frozen shoulder, muscle/joint strains and sprains, sports injuries, work-related injuries, and gait/balance disorders.
MedCare also offers massage therapy by a licensed massage therapist.
"Specializing in Swedish, Deep Tissue, Neuromuscular, and Sports Massages, our massage therapist can play a vital role in the rehabilitation process or in the prevention of injury," according to MedCare's website.
MedCare accepts most insurance, including workers compensation, Medicare and Medicaid.
New patients are currently being accepted at the Hurricane MedCare. A doctor's referral is not needed for most insurances, but patients should check with their plans. Call 681-233-3560 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit MedCare online at http://medcare.accountsupport.com/ or look for them on Facebook.