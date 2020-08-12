HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released a list of road projects to be completed using federal pandemic relief funds.
Roads in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Mason, Lincoln and Logan counties all made the list for the “Medical Access Roads Program.”
In order for the projects, which are located in all 55 counties, to be eligible for $50 million in CARES Act funding, the projects must be completed by the end of the 2020.
The goal is to improve access to medical facilities. Local emergency medical professionals and County Office of Emergency Services were consulted in vetting and prioritizing the projects, according to the governor’s office. The projects focus on paving, drainage, slips, slides and any other issue that may make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to calls.
Work to repair the selected areas will begin immediately.
District 2 (Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo) projects:
- In Cabell, three culverts on Cyrus Creek Road near Barboursville will be replaced for a total of $525,000.
- In Wayne, work will be done on 9.10 miles of Big Creek Road, or W.Va. 52, to the Cabell County line. The project is the largest in the district, costing $1.3 million.
- In Mingo, $1 million will be spent on 18.8 miles of W.Va. 49 from Delorme to Williamson, the second largest project in the district.
- Lincoln and Logan will share a $1.3 million project on W.Va. 10, from Chapmanville to Harts.
Mason County, in District 1, has two projects on the list: 3.55 miles of Leon Baden Road for $165,000 project and less than a mile on West Columbia Road for $250,000.
Putnam County has three projects:
- .08 miles of Lime Kiln Road near Red House — $640,000
- .10 miles of W.Va. 62, labeled “Hometown Site 2” — $690,000
- .06 miles of county road 35/9, “Schowen Hill Site 1” — $550,000
“These projects not only meet the criteria, but also provide real improvements to roads used by our citizens and first responders,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Highways Jimmy Wriston, in a release. “It’s the Division’s honor to be able to contribute to providing enhanced access to medical facilities during this time of heightened concern for health and safety. When these projects are complete, it will be one less worry for people.”
The decision to use a portion of the state’s $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act funds for road projects has been met with criticism, mainly from Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has said that was not Congress’s intention.
“I don’t know of a pothole that has had the COVID virus. I haven’t found one yet,” Manchin said recently during a Fox News interview. “How they’re using it for highways and potholes, and not for people, is beyond me.”
Justice said any critic is just “politics.”