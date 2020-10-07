CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis on Friday announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.
These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. The allowable forms for patient use include: pill, oil, topical (including gel, cream and ointments), plant form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid, and dermal patch.
Permit recipients are:
- Mountaineer Holding LLC, Belle, Kanawha County
- Harvest Care Medical LLC, Kearneysville, Jefferson County
- Buckhannon Grow LLC, Buckhannon, Upshur County
- Holistic WV Farms I LLC, Beaver, Raleigh County
- Verano WV LLC, Beaver, Raleigh County
- Columbia Care WV LLC, Falling Water, Berkley County
- Tariff Labs LLC, Left Hand, Roane County
- Armory Pharmaceutical Inc, Buckhannon, Upshur County
- Mountaineer Integrated Care Inc, Fort Ashby, Mineral County
- Blue Ridge Botanicals Ltd, Southside, Mason County
“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, in a release. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”
The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin the process of issuing patient cards in spring 2021.