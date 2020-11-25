ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — If you’re looking for something different, there’s a new restaurant in St. Albans, West Virginia, that serves up an assortment of Lebanese, Greek and Italian dishes. Mediterranean Breeze offers a variety of dishes including Shawarma, shish kebab, wood-fired pizzas, Greek salad and Tabbouleh salad. The new business is owned by the husband and wife team of Tony and Suad Ghareeb. It is located across the street from the Redline Diner.
“I started working on this business about five years ago. It was a was a concept that I had in my mind for a long time, and it took me about four and a half years to get ready,” owner Tony Ghareeb said. “There used to be a restaurant here called Route 17. My brother and I purchased the restaurant in the early 1980s, and we kept it until around 1992. After that, we subleased it to other people, and it went through several different hands. So my wife, Suad, and I decided because we had the location to put in a Mediterranean restaurant.”
Suad is originally from Jordan, and Tony is originally from Lebanon.
“We had to revamp the whole building inside and out. We had to buy new furniture, refurbish the kitchen, and we built a brick oven for our specialty pizzas. We added a full bar and heated outdoor dining area. We opened Jan. 15, 2020. Unfortunately, we had to shut down two to three months later due to COVID. We reopened in early May.”
Customers can start off their meal with housemade Pita bread and Hummus ($8), falafel ($8) or Tabbouleh salad ($8). There’s also a Greek Salad ($7 small, $12 large) made with mixed greens, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and feta cheese. There are also an assortment of sandwiches for customers looking for lunch. You can enjoy a Beef ($12) or Chicken ($11) Shawarma Wrap. There’s also a Marinated Grilled Chicken Panini ($11) and take on a pepperoni roll called a Sicilian Roll served with marinara sauce for dipping ($11). The restaurant also offers burgers like the Maple Bacon Cheeseburger ($16).
There are a number of dinner entrees including Shish Kebab, which is served with a salad and rice pilaf. There’s Beef Shish Kebab ($22), a “Surf & Turf” Kebab ($21) served with filet mignon and shrimp, Chicken Shish Kebab ($18) and a Vegetable Kebab ($20). Other entrees include Greek Salmon ($20), a Cast Iron Baked Spaghetti ($14) and Eggplant Lasagna ($20). There is also a variety of pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven such as a Smoked Gouda Chicken Pizza ($14), a Mediterranean Shrimp Pizza ($14) and a Steak and Mushroom Pizza ($14).
“The unique thing about our food is that it has to be prepared daily. If you go to the humus, the salads, the falafel, the shawarma, etc. You have to make everything from scratch so it will stay good,” Tony Ghareeb said. “We’ve had a lot of compliments, and a lot of people like our quality.”
Mediterranean Breeze is located at 2678 Winfield Road in St. Albans. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks or Apple Pay are taken at this time. For a full menu, visit www.mediterraneanbreezewv.com or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MediterraneanBreezeRestaurant/.