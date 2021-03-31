HURRICANE — When running coach Matt Young first started running on Hurricane’s Meeks Mountain in 2006, the terrain was mostly pipeline and logging roads. Eager to explore his surroundings, Young would veer off on rabbit trails and off-roads.
“I remember thinking that there was a ton of potential for good trails there,” Young says.
But the veteran runner was skeptical when he heard that new trails were being built behind Hurricane City Park; they would probably be more of a gravel path than a trail, he thought.
Nevertheless, Young finally tried the new trails in fall 2019. He was impressed.
“They were much better than I expected,” he admits. “When my friend Seth Lyle invited me to join the trail-building effort, I jumped at the opportunity.”
He adds, “The rest is history.”
Today, the Cross Lanes native is not only treasurer of the board of the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance (MMTA), but he also heads up the events team and participates on the build team.
“We held our first-ever Crush Run Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run on Feb. 13 of this year, and over 170 people participated,” he enthuses.
Brandon Doerner, president of MMTA and trail architect, chimes in, “The Crush Run, along with the other events that have been held at Meeks Mountain Trails (MMT), have all been well-attended and successful. MMT is not only an asset for daily use in the community, but we anticipate it will also be the site of major events that attract a national audience.”
He adds, “We needed a trail system in this area; that has been proven by all the usage it has gotten recently.”
Young has observed the popularity of the trails, too.
“I used to run on this mountain for months — if not years — without seeing anyone,” he recalls. “Now it is seldom that I go for a run and not see someone out enjoying the trails. On a nice day, I’ve counted dozens of people, including entire families.”
Yet Meeks Mountain Trails would still be crude logging roads and rabbit trails today if not for the hard work and vision of Doerner, Young, and an army of community volunteers.
“Prior to 2017, there was no formal trail system,” Doerner recounts. “Meeks Mountain is owned by the Meeks family and it consists of around 600 acres of land, 15 of which are within city limits. The Meeks family generously opened up their land for trail development, and I was given the opportunity to pilot the grassroots project.”
And what an undertaking that project has been.
The 11-member board of the MMTA first developed a mission statement (“to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and well-being of the people and create additional opportunities for economic growth”) and a slogan (“Building trails, Building community”).
Then came the fun part: They got their hands dirty.
For two years and four months, for 7,000 hours, they built trails. Every Saturday, Doerner, Young, and almost 300 volunteers gathered, rain or shine, to clear and develop.
“Our blueprint is called the 2.5.5.2.6 Trail Plan, a nod to Hurricane’s zip code,” Doerner explains. “In the first two years, we projected we would have 5 miles of trail built. We currently have 14 miles and 17 trails, so we are well ahead of schedule. Within five years, we plan to have 26 miles of trails.”
The hard-packed dirt trails themselves are single track for hiking, biking, and running. Each trail is labelled by a color that indicates difficulty level and that represents community affiliations. For example, three trail colors are red/white (Hurricane), green/white (Winfield), and blue/gold (Buffalo). Every trail is named after contributors to the build effort.
“The build effort has been powered by volunteers who are donating their time to provide an outdoor outlet for the community,” Doerner states. “They are truly working for the greater good. This team of individuals really reflects the strength of our community.”
Making his community stronger and healthier is the primary goal for Doerner, a commercial real estate developer, father of three, and avid mountain biker.
“I’ve ridden my mountain bike and seen amazing places all over West Virginia, and I am eager for local folks to enjoy some scenic nuggets here at home,” Doerner says. “I’ve also experienced the benefit of a healthy outdoor lifestyle and want to provide that for others.”
Young agrees wholeheartedly.
“Health and wellness are a challenge for our entire state but having access to Meeks Mountain Trails can be a motivating factor for changed lives,” he posits. “As a running coach at Genesis Running, I’ve seen lives changed through exercise and through a supportive community, in which people are accepted and encouraged no matter who they are and what their fitness level is.”
Doerner adds, “Healthy lifestyles build healthy communities.”
According to Doerner and Young, MMT also builds stronger, healthier communities economically.
“Trail systems attract visitors from outside of county and state,” Doerner notes. “MMT is conveniently located near the interstate, making it an accessible outdoor attraction. It is, of course, easily accessible to locals as well. Our community wants to continue to attract and retain young professionals, and part of that must be providing outdoor opportunities for hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers.”
When Matt Young runs on Meek Mountain these days, the scenery is quite different for this father of two. Smooth and technical trails greet his feet, signs mark his path, and community members trot by with a friendly wave. He is so thankful that the Meeks Mountain Trails are part of his life, and he encourages his community to make it a part of theirs, too.
“I just encourage others to try it, because you’ll like it!” he enthuses. “If you are a beginner, start with the red/white system, which is 3.2 miles and can be easily walked in a little over an hour.”
He adds, “Wear old shoes and get dirty while you’re at it. You’ll be glad you did.”
Meeks Mountain Trails are located behind Hurricane City Park and the trail head may be accessed near the red caboose, where you will also find a trail map. To download a map of Meeks Mountain Trails or to learn about upcoming events, visit www.meeksmountaintrails.org or https://www.facebook.com/mmtawv.