The inaugural Crush Run Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Run brought more than 170 participants to Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane. The second annual run, sponsored by Little Caesars, took place on Feb. 5.
Volunteers working with the nonprofit Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance have created 20 miles of hiking and biking trails on Meeks Mountain at Hurricane City Park.
Submitted photo
Courtesy of Appalachian Timing Group
The Meeks Mountain Trail system is a recent addition to Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
Courtesy of Kelli Steele | Putnam County CVB
Courtesy of Appalachian Timing Group
Courtesy of Appalachian Timing Group
Courtesy of Appalachian Timing Group
Appalachian Timing Group
HURRICANE -- Endurance athletes no longer have to leave Putnam County to compete in an elite race with a handsome purse.
The Hurricane Hundred Trail Run and Relay will be the first event of its kind in West Virginia and will consist of individuals and teams competing for a $7,500 prize purse. The race is considered an ultra-distance event with participants running solo or as a three-person relay team for a total of 100 kilometers (62 miles).
The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay will begin on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Little Caesars, which has locally owned pizza franchises in Putnam County, and the City of Hurricane are partnering with the nonprofit Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance to host this major race. The trail alliance brought together volunteers to build the trails on Meeks Mountain at Hurricane City Park. Volunteers have created 20 miles of trails since 2019, and their goal is to be able to offer more than 26 miles of trails for runners, hikers and mountain bikers to enjoy.
Both the trail alliance and city officials say the trail system is a win-win for residents and business owners in Putnam County. It provides a centralized recreational opportunity for locals, and it is already bringing new visitors to the area.
“Meeks Mountain Trails are not only awesome for our own residents because they’re located at our city park and in the middle of everything, but they’re also drawing people to our area," Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards told the Putnam Herald for a previous story. "I have personally met and talked with many unique visitors out on the trails who came to Hurricane just to hike, bike, and run on the trails. These visits lead to those folks eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and shopping in our area — and that is definitely a win-win for everyone."
In other words, these trails are helping individuals to meet their health goals, while also helping Putnam County to continue to grow its economic health.
