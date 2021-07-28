The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, July 20. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
In a partnership with private property owners, volunteers are developing 26 miles of bike and hiking trails near the Hurricane City Park off Teays Valley Road.
Since the project got underway in 2017, 16 miles already have been cleared and marked, Brandon Doerner told Putnam Rotarians this morning.
“Maps and other information is available at the trail head beside the C&O Caboose on display at the park,” he said.
Doerner has been active with the Meeks Mountain Trails Association since he first heard about the plans at a meeting of the Hurricane Development Authority.
“They wanted to develop property adjacent to the park as a trail system,” and the project caught his fancy. “I am an avid bike rider. I’ve been competitive nationally. I have enjoyed it,” he said.
Doerner watched how runners and walkers were using the sidewalks in Hurricane.
“I knew we had an active community. I saw the project as a sustainable one which would serve the health and well-being of the people,” said Doerner. “And it would create additional opportunities for economic growth.”
He spent several months checking the topography of the 600 acres in the proposed trail site. And then he cut the first mile of trail himself to show how it could be cleared and marked and compacted.
And then he headed up the Hurricane project with a board of 11 members and several committees working with teams numbering from 3 to 300 workers.
Area businesses sent corporate teams, and other trailblazers came out to work individually for exercise and recreation.
“We have everybody from $8 million business owners to people on drug rehab.
“During the pandemic, this has been a vent for a lot of folks. It’s been a resource for a lot of people, myself included, to get out and expel a lot of energy. We now have 6,500 volunteer hours which have been contributed.
“The sweat-equity builds a sense of ownership and pride within the community,” Doerner told his Rotary audience. “And as the word got out, others came out to help.
“We kept it low key, but before we knew it, we had five miles built.
“This year, we put up a Facebook page, and now we have over 2,500 followers.
“In two-and-a-half years we’ve cleared 16 miles. In five years, we’ll have 26 miles.
“The beauty of it is, it’s right out your front door. The accessibility, the convenience of this trail system is the reason for its success.
“We’ve got a couple of trail cams just to do some traffic counts up there. On some of our busiest days, we will have 350 people using the trails.
“And even if you are only a user, you’re also helping by compacting the ground.”
The internet site for Meeks Mountain Trails may be found at https://www.meeksmountaintrails.org.