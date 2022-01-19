Class AA No. 1 ranked Poca has a plethora of tools that can hurt opponents.
On the stat sheet, University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely stands out. But basketball is a team sport and McKneely’s supporting cast is crucial to Poca’s 8-1 record and seven-game win streak.
Poca senior Jackson Toney and junior Kamble Meeks proved exactly that on Friday night in the Dots’ 71-41 win over Charleston Catholic.
The Meeks-Toney connection was clear from the start of the game as Meeks landed the first blow with a 3-pointer before getting a steal on Catholic’s next possession. He dished the ball out to Toney, who connected from long range and gave Poca a 6-0 lead from which it never looked back.
“Isaac is really great, but he can’t do everything,” Toney said. “We gotta step up and do our job. Get in the gym, work out, get shots up and help him out.”
Toney’s shooting ability was clear on Friday as he drained six 3-pointers for 18 points while Meeks forced multiple turnovers on which Poca capitalized.
“Play defense, that’s about it,” Meeks said of his goals on the court. “At Poca that’s what we do is Poca defense. We create chaos on defense and make it as hard as we can for them.
“If it’s not easy for them to score we got a good chance to win the game. Not everybody needs to score 20 points. Not everybody needs to grab 30 rebounds. You just gotta do what you can do.”
Poca coach Allen Osborne said Meeks played the best game he’s had this season.
“He played within himself, took good shots, Jackson’s been shooting the ball well so it’s been a really good team effort,” Osborne said.
Osborne has a lot of fire power and size in McKneely, Marshall football commit Toby Payne and Ethan Maynor, but he said it’s important to have players like Meeks and Toney to round out his starting lineup.
“Jackson is an outstanding shooter and he’s a really good defender,” Osborne said. “He’s a complete player. He rebounds the ball well, he defends, he takes good shots.
“Kambel got back into the flow of his game [on Friday]. He disrupts other teams’ offense, he gets up in guards hard and it’s important to have a guy like Kambel. He doesn’t worry about scoring. He just wants to play. We’re looking for him to get better and better and our team to get better and better.”
