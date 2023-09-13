Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Natalie Baisden of the Buffalo High School volleyball team.
Buffalo Volleyball is off to a tremendous start this season with a record of 9 wins and 0 losses. Baisden, an outside hitter, is averaging double-figure kills in the last five matches and has a 92% serve percentage.
Head coach Barry Clendenin had this to say about Baisden: “Natalie has a drive to her game that really pushes our team. She has a great work ethic and attitude. Her swagger and smile when she celebrates a kill or a block for her teammates raises the excitement for the whole team. She is a fun and exciting player to coach.”
Baisden got into the sport of volleyball in sixth grade after seeing her aunt play for years and fell in love with the game.
“What I like most about the sport is the friends and teammates you have,” Baisden said. “I have made so many friends playing high school and travel volleyball. Most of my best friends are also my teammates. The team chemistry we have is beautiful.”
Outside of Buffalo volleyball, Baisden played two years of travel volleyball for Putnam. Over this past summer, Baisden was named all-tournament at both tournaments she attended. The team goals Baisden has for this season include growing together as a team and making it to the state championship.
When asked about role models Baisden stated “My role model will always be my mom. My mom is the most God-fearing woman and the strongest. She is my biggest inspiration.”
Outside of school, Baisden is a member of Judson Baptist Church. After high school, she plans to attend college out of state and pursue a degree to work as an anesthesiologist.
Buffalo volleyball will be back in action on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at South Charleston High School with a match against St. Albans and South Charleston.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Megan Scarberry, MS, is a Potential Plus instructor at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Megan Scarberry, MS, is a Potential Plus instructor at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.