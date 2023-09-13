The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Natalie Baisden.jpeg

Natalie Baisden of the Buffalo High School volleyball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Natalie Baisden of the Buffalo High School volleyball team.

Buffalo Volleyball is off to a tremendous start this season with a record of 9 wins and 0 losses. Baisden, an outside hitter, is averaging double-figure kills in the last five matches and has a 92% serve percentage.

Megan Scarberry, MS, is a Potential Plus instructor at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you