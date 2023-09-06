The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Claire Wheeler.jpg

Claire Wheeler of the Hurricane High School volleyball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Claire Wheeler of the Hurricane High School volleyball team.

Hurricane volleyball is starting out strong with a 5-0-1 record to start the season. The Redskins defeated South Charleston, St. Albans, Herbert Hoover, Robert C. Byrd, and Poca all by a final score of 2-0.

Megan Scarberry, MS, is a Potential Plus instructor at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

