Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Claire Wheeler of the Hurricane High School volleyball team.
Hurricane volleyball is starting out strong with a 5-0-1 record to start the season. The Redskins defeated South Charleston, St. Albans, Herbert Hoover, Robert C. Byrd, and Poca all by a final score of 2-0.
“My goal and our team goal for this year is to make it to states and succeed. I think our team will be successful this year because of how close we all are. This is the first year we’ve all worked together to reach a goal, so I think it’s more attainable,” said Wheeler.
“Claire is a great leader for our team and she makes sure that everyone is in the right place to succeed. She is the definition of a hard worker from showing up every day in the summer to holding everyone accountable, including herself, daily during practice. She had a really good weekend whether it was her serve, running our offense, or just hustling everywhere around the court getting to the ball to help our team succeed,” said head coach Dustin Walls.
Wheeler started playing volleyball in sixth grade after her mother encouraged her to try out and she has loved playing the sport since. Wheeler pointed to Kiersten Eggleton as a role model, saying “I aspire to be like her on and off the court; she’s a really great person.” After high school, she plans to attend college and major in biology.
Hurricane Volleyball will be back in action Thursday at 5 p.m. when they take on the 2-3 Huntington Highlanders at Huntington High School.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Megan Scarberry, MS, is a Potential Plus instructor at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
