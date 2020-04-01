HUNTINGTON — Amid the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic, local mental and behavioral health organizations are making changes to best serve their clients while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
“Health care is an essential service, and that does include mental health,” said Karen Yost, chief executive officer at Prestera Center.
“We are doing some things different, but continuing to serve people. People need more mental health services in times like these, not less.”
Prestera Center, which has 55 locations across the region, is one of many facilities now offering therapy services via telehealth during the spread of COVID-19.
“We are not going into homes; we’re trying to social distance and we’re working with our staff. We have some who will be providing services from home and we’ve identified key staff that will be working in the offices, but most of our services will be provided in alternative ways,” Yost said. “That being said, we are taking a number of steps to try to make our environment safe for our employees and consumers, screening staff and screening our customers for illnesses.”
Leah Losh, director of Family Service Counseling at Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA, said the facility is also offering therapy over the phone to clients who don’t feel comfortable with an in-person visit.
“That is probably the biggest change,” Losh said. “It’s a little bit different, but also gives clients the option to talk to someone and get some feedback on how they are doing with the stress of the virus. People have taken us up on that so far. Some people still want to come in, so it just varies depending on the client, but we are offering that option.”
Dr. Jennifer Mills Price of Marshall Psychiatry said that organization has canceled outpatient group therapy and moved many resources online.
“We have also been encouraging individuals in substance use recovery to attend their 12-step meetings online or through conference call, and we have been providing them with those options,” Price said. “As things have gotten a bit more stringent, we are starting to move all face-to-face individual appointments to telehealth, as well. We have been encouraging people not to come to the facility unless it’s an urgent issue regarding their medication.”
Although the new precautionary measures are necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Yost said taking care of one’s mental health is just as important.
“The critical thing is to follow standard precautions, but the challenge is, the more people we have who are staying home, the more isolated they can feel,” Yost said. “Being in your home all the time can make us feel very isolated and cut off, and that tends to exacerbate fears and depression and kids tend to get very stir-crazy at times, so maintaining contact with friends and family is critical at this time.”
Losh offered advice to those who may be feeling particularly anxious or alone, as well.
“If you do find yourself working from home, creating lists that you can check off throughout the day to see that you are accomplishing the tasks that you’re assigned is a good way to stay on track,” Losh said. “Get outside and social distance from people. Get some exercise or sunshine in. Sometimes it’s good to get outside if you can and get a little exercise if your doctor permits that. That has a lot of benefits to us, especially for those who are dealing with anxiety.”
In addition, Yost suggested maintaining a healthy diet and sleep schedule during periods of isolation.
“Stay busy if you can, eat well, sleep well, take care of yourself,” Yost said. “Make sure you do that.”