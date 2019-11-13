The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Oct. 22. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Every county in the state has a Family Resource Network, Michele Bowles told Putnam Rotary this morning. A few of them cover several counties. The Regional FRN for Putnam, incorporated in 1992, includes Kanawha and Boone counties.
The networks were established by the Governor’s Cabinet for Children and Families as independent agencies to avoid fragmentation and duplication of programs.
In 2005, the networks were placed under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Community needs are different from county to county, Bowles said, and local leadership enables charities such as United Way, food pantries, church groups, civic clubs and government agencies to set priorities for services.
“Putnam County is outstanding with its youth leadership,” Director Bowles told her Rotary listeners. “They constantly find areas that we need to work in.
“They meet even during the summer when school is out, and they attend regional retreats where we can encourage leadership opportunities.
“We took a trip to D. C. to meet and talk with lawmakers.
“We provide [family] education. We bring in people from WIC [Women, Infants and Children, from DHHR] to talk about infant care concerns such as breast feeding and nutrition. The WVU Extension office works with us on food preparation.”