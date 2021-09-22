ONA — Cabell Midland’s football team was in a strange situation on Friday night as it faced rival Hurricane.
The Knights were coming off a loss for the first time since the 2019 Class AAA state championship game.
On Friday night, head coach Luke Salmons saw exactly what his team was made of as the offensive line pushed forward for 500 yards on the ground while dominating the time of possession in a 44-25 win over Hurricane.
“Last week was a tough loss and they hadn’t felt that for 19 games, really, in the regular season,” Salmons said. “They responded. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t perfect, but it doesn’t matter. Winning is what you push for and work for. Hats off to Hurricane because they worked hard and made some plays, but our kids were resilient.”
Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty rushed for 225 yards on 28 carries while adding a touchdown in the win.
Fetty’s touchdown capped a drive in which Cabell Midland started at its own 1-yard line and drove 99 yards in 14 plays to put the game out of reach.
For Fetty, the big performance comes one week after he carried the mail 40 times in a loss to the Highlanders.
The senior running back said achievements such as the 500-yard rushing performance may seem outlandish to many, but they are the expectation for the Knights.
“Anything less than that is not good to us,” Fetty said. “It’s just not acceptable. We know we have to go out there and perform to the highest of our abilities. That’s what we do.”
Hurricane (1-3) stayed in the game for much of the contest with the big play, which normally consisted of quarterback Ismael Borrero connecting with wide receiver Chase Hager, who finished with five receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor was proud of his kids’ effort in the loss, but said there were plenty of mistakes that cost his team a shot at the win on Friday night.
“There were critical mental errors,” Taylor said. “You can’t have critical errors. You have to play perfect football to beat a team like that and we didn’t do that. We played C-plus football or B-minus. You have to play A-plus football to beat a team that plays like them.”
Despite a heavy advantage in time of possession, Cabell Midland found itself leading only 21-19 late in the first half after Borrero reversed course and scampered in on a 3-yard score to bring it within a two-point conversion. One of the errors Taylor alluded to came on that two-point conversion to tie as Borrero’s pass went incomplete into coverage.
Cabell Midland snagged some momentum at the break, using its power running game in a hurry-up mode to drive down to the Hurricane 15 where Olivia Charles hit a 32-yard field goal to make it 24-19 Knights.
“She’s a tough girl who works hard,” Salmons said. “She does it every day in practice and she doesn’t flinch. It’s pretty impressive just to do that. We value her. She does a great job every Friday night for us.
With Cabell Midland getting the football at the break, it provided a cushion that turned into a 12-point advantage after the Knights drove 67 yards with little resistance before Chandler Schmidt scored one of his three touchdowns on the night — this one a 1-yard plunge.
In addition to the big night from Fetty, the Knights’ stable of backs all saw success with four guys going over 75 yards on the night.
Mason Moran ran for 118 yards and the Knights’ first two scores of the game, quarterback Ryan Wolfe had 77 yards on seven carries and Schmidt finished with 75 yards and the three scores in a balanced effort.
Borrero overcame early struggles to finish 8 of 16 for 199 yards with the two scores to Hager.
Hurricane jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds in when Heath Montgomery returned the opening kickoff 82 yards untouched. It was the second-straight week the Knights allowed a touchdown return on a kickoff.
HURRICANE 7 12 0 6 — 25
CABELL MIDLAND 14 10 7 13 — 44
H — Heath Montgomery 82 kick return (Ismael Borrero kick)
CM — Mason Moran 2 run (Olivia Charles kick)
CM — Moran 3 run (Charles kick)
H — Chase Hager 67 pass from Borrero (kick blocked)
CM — Chandler Schmidt 4 run (Charles kick)
H — Borrero 3 run (pass failed)
CM — Charles 32 FG
CM — Schmidt 1 run (Charles kick)
CM — Fetty 3 run (Charles kick)
H — Hager 43 pass from Borrero (kick failed)
CM — Schmidt 4 run (kick blocked)
Team stats
H CM
Total yards 35-266 67-500
First downs 10 30
Rushes-Yards 19-67 66-500
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-1 0-1-0
Passing Yards 199 0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-40 7-56
Individual stats
RUSHING: Hurricane — Brown 7-58; Hill 2-6; Jones 2-6; Borrero 4-(minus-2), TD; Rivera 4-(minus-1). Cabell Midland — Fetty 28-225, TD; Moran 14-118, 2 TDs; Wolfe 7-77; Schmidt 15-75, 3 TDs; Taylor 2-5.
PASSING: Hurricane — Ismael Borrero 8 for 16, 199 yards, 2 TDs, INT. Cabell Midland — Ryan Wolfe 0 for 1, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Hurricane — Hager 5-159, 2 TDs; James 1-9; Rivera 1-16; Jones 1-15. Cabell Midland — none.