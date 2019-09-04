Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week's male Gamer of the Week to senior Chase Milbee of the Winfield High School golf team.
Though the school year may still be fresh, golf teams have been going strong since early August. Now midway through the season, senior Chase Milbee has stated his case as one of the area's top players. Playing in the No. 1 spot for Winfield, Milbee has strung together several stellar performances thus far. Such scores include a 78 at Edgewood Country Club in the Capital City Classic (good for a T-9 finish), and a 37 and medalist honors at Big Bend Golf Course in a 9-hole match with in-county rivals, Hurricane and Poca. Milbee was also named to the all-conference team following his first place individual finish at Big Bend shooting a 76. Winfield as a team took home third place in the eight-team field at the Cardinal Conference tournament.
Coach Kevin Robinson remarked that Chase is a leader on the team.
"The other players see and respect Chase for the work ethic he has. He's not afraid to ask for help, so if he is experiencing some difficulties, he reaches out to the coaches to get any advice that could help him succeed. He's always willing to help the other players on our team as well and try and lift our performance any way that he can. He's calm and collected on the course and doesn't let bad shots or tough breaks get to him. That allows him to thrive when others begin to crack and get upset," said coach Robinson.
Chase cited Jordan Spieth as his golf inspiration due to his mental toughness and ability to grind out scores even when he may not be clicking on all cylinders.
"It's been a pleasure to see him grow and mature as he's gotten older. I'm really proud of how he conducts himself on and off the course," coach Robinson said about Chase.
Chase took up the game of golf about 10 years ago when he was in elementary school and has been hooked ever since. When asked about the successes he's had in his high school golf career, he attributed it all to practice and dedication to the sport.
"I think it's due to practicing and playing almost every day. Not just when the team starts playing in August, but practicing and getting repetitions in all summer. My goal is to make it to states, so I've really been putting in a lot of time to reach that goal," stated Milbee.
Chase made it to the state tournament as an individual during his sophomore year and Winfield was able to qualify as a team last year by winning their region. Now as a senior, he is trying to close out his high school career with one more run at states.
Chase carries a 3.0 GPA into his senior year and has hopes of playing collegiate golf. While his options are still open as to where he will go, he knows that playing golf is a big part of his plans.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week's male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Jonah Skiles, MBA, is the Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center and Potential Plus.