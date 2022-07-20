The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Miner health advocates are welcoming proposed congressional legislation to bolster federal support for miners with black lung disease.

Five Senate Democrats have announced a proposal aimed at helping smooth and shorten the notoriously arduous benefits process for black lung-afflicted miners and their survivors. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is among the senators behind the reintroduction of the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act of 2022 announced Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.