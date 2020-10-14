WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Williamson nurse who received national recognition earlier this year for her decision to travel to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has been charged in a shooting Thursday that sent another woman to the hospital.
Amy Jolene Thorn, 39, was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and charged with malicious wounding in the incident that happened during an argument on Vinson Street on Thursday evening, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to Williamson police, Thorn and the victim were in an argument at 841 Vinson St. when Thorn went to her vehicle, retrieved a handgun and shot the other woman in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to ARH Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, and then air-lifted to Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky, where she underwent surgery.
Williamson police said the victim is expected to be OK. Police also said Thorn claimed the shooting was done in self-defense.
Thorn, who also goes by her maiden name Amy Ford, was lauded by politicians this spring when she left her family behind to travel to Brooklyn, New York, for three weeks and treat COVID-19 patients. A video she made about her experience and what she saw on the front lines went viral in mid-April.
She was later invited to speak at the White House and also the Republican National Convention.
“This experience has been one of the most emotionally challenging things that I’ve ever been through, but it has made me a better person in the end,” she told President Donald Trump and others gathered May 15.
Thorn was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate David Justice and is out of police custody after posting a $5,000 bond.