The Alban Arts Center will present stage and virtual performances of a “home-grown” production, “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” beginning Friday, Sept. 3, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 12, in St. Albans.
Scripted by Danny Boyd, with music by Larry Groce, the West Virginia-written musical will be directed by Adam Bryan, with Mark Scarpelli providing musical direction.
Show times will be 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
“Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” tells the story of five, 10-year-old best friends trying to survive a summer of bullies, parents with substance abuse issues, broken homes, crime, thieves, slumloads, social workers and poverty.
The friends attempt to navigate those pitfalls in a most unexpected way, by working in the sheltered garden of someone they always thought was just a mean, strange old lady.
“A woman of very few words, Miss Dirt Turtle lays a path of ‘foundation’ — starting with the earth around them,” Bryan explained in a synopsis of the production. “Like a garden, the seasons of these unlikely heroes slowly change them into who they really are. For sure, a seed can’t grow ‘til it’s planted in the ground.”
Kat Biller portrays Miss Dirt Turtle in the production. Other featured cast members include Garret Hughes as Marty, Hudson Leach as Terykah, Emma Williams as Rajanae, Dulce Vance as Rosie and Riley Lloyd as Chatterbox.
Tickets cost $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and ages 12 and younger. Tickets for online streaming productions of the show are also available; they are $15 for individuals, $25 for couples and $45 for families. Go to albantickets.com to purchase tickets or to delve into more information about the show.
Multiple Ventilation Products and Bright Futures Learning Services are sponsoring “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club.”
The Alban Arts Center is located at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
