HURRICANE — If the Christmas spirit has you thinking of ways you might give back to your community, then you might set aside an hour or two to visit a local agency that matches willing volunteers with children in need of a loving home.
Mission WV is hosting its 2019 Christmas Open House from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 168 Midland Trail, Suite 1 in Hurricane (in the back portion of the H&R Block building).
The event is open to organizations and businesses across the state, supporters, family, friends and the general public.
This free event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in Mission WV or its programs to come and see what the agency has to offer, ask questions, and meet the staff. Anyone who has ever considered foster care or adoption should consider attending to learn more.
During the open house, visitors can also vote for their favorite in the office’s Christmas Door Decorating Contest.
Kelly Thompson stated, “It’s become a tradition around here, the staff love decorating the doors and they get better and better every year.”
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact the Mission WV office at 304-562-0723.
About Mission WV
Mission West Virginia works to create stronger communities throughout the state by changing the lives of youth and families. We promote positive futures by recruiting foster families, providing life skills education and creating community connections. For more information about Mission WV, visit missionwv.org.