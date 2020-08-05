HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mission WV’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (THINK) has been awarded a three-year grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs, to ensure middle and high school youth are provided with the life skills training they need to make important life decisions, according to a news release.
Mission WV will receive $1,442,055 per year for the three-year grant cycle.
“We are thankful that due to these funds, we can continue improving health outcomes for teens in West Virginia,” said Jill Gwilt, THINK director.
“This project will help us increase awareness of teen pregnancy prevention and reproductive health strategies throughout the state. This is a great opportunity for our organization to strategically and intentionally work with communities and individuals at greatest need.”
This TPP project falls under the THINK (Teaching Health Instead of Nagging Kids) Program and will teach pregnancy prevention, healthy relationship education and positive youth development utilizing Love Notes, an evidence-based curriculum, in health classes, juvenile centers, foster care facilities and alternative schools in 11 counties.
With this funding the THINK program will be able to reach 10,000 additional students in Cabell, Logan, Lincoln, Mason, Fayette, Greenbrier, Webster, Nicholas, Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties.
The grant began July 1 and will run through June 30, 2023.